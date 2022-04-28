The Last of Us TV show's Ellie thinks Joel is trash at video games

Looks like The Last of Us TV show's Ellie thinks Joel's TV counterpart doesn't have the gaming skills to pay the bills.

In a recent tweet where Bella Ramsey had initially posted a gif of Ellie celebrating Lesbian Visibility Day with the corresponding hashtag, a fan responded with "Make Pedro play the whole game." twit

Ramsey came back quickly with a reply: "I would but he has no gaming skillz", in addition to a shrugging emoji. Cue other fans jumping in to agree with Ramsey's assessment. The consensus is that Pascal is, indeed, trash at video games.

This is all in reference to Pedro Pascal, who's set to play Joel Miller in the upcoming TV show adaptation of The Last of Us. Speaking to GQ, Pascal stated he had originally tried to play the first game in the series, but ultimately didn't have "the specific kind of skill" to complete it.

Thus, he handed the controller over to his nephew, who proceeded to play for the rest of the day. It's unclear whether Pascal actually saw the entirety of the game. According to the actor, that's by design, as he doesn't want to get too close to the video game version of Joel while performing as the live-action character.

"I found Joel so impressive — I found the whole of it such a visually impressive experience," Pascal told GQ. "And then I got worried that I would want to imitate too much, which I think could be right in some circumstances, and then a mistake in others. So I just wanted to create a healthy distance, and for that to be more in the hands of [show co-writer] Craig Mazin and [game director and show co-writer] Neil Druckmann."

There's still quite a bit we don't know about the upcoming TV series, but it's going to be a while before we get to feast our eyes on it. In the meantime, Pascal still has plenty of time to get some game time in.

