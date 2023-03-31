The Last of Us season 2 will be filmed in Vancouver

The Last of Us has moved west for season 2.

Though season one was filmed primarily in Calgary, Alberta, production for the second season has begun in Vancouver (H/T Deadline (opens in new tab).) Season 2 is based on the events and story of The Last of Us Part 2, which takes place almost entirely in the Pacific Northwest.

"You can expect us to repeat the same process, which is we will look at what made that story special and what is the soul of that story. And that needs to remain intact," Showrunner and EP Craig Mazin said of season 2 on the official The Last of Us podcast. "And then the moment-to-moment beats and characters, they might stay the same, they might change. We will do what needs to happen to that story as it transfers from one medium to another."

The Last of Us Part 2 follows Ellie and her journey as a young adult, finding her own identity outside of Joel and her immunity. Part 1 hit shelves in 2016, with Part 2 being newly released in 2020. Fans have already shared their casting ideas for Abby, a new central character (and antagonist) in season 2. While Mazin has said that Pedro Pascal will be back for season 2, and that Bella Ramsey will be aged up from 14 to 19, it'll most likely be an Ellie-centered season.

"I know what happens in the second game, and I'm nervous about potentially being without Pedro for a while. That's gonna be really sad," Ramsey said on the Happy Sad Confused (opens in new tab) podcast.

The Last of Us season 1 can now be streamed in its entirety on HBO Max and Sky.

Make sure you're up to date with our The Last of Us release schedule or our breakdown of how many episodes are in The Last of Us. For more from the series, check out our guide to the major Last of Us episode 9 changes from the games and a terrifying look at the Cordyceps fungus.