The Last of Us Part 1 leak features shiny screenshots and gameplay footage

A recent The Last of Us Part 1 leak has given fans their "most up to date" look at the game in action.

The leaks have come from @Shpeshal_Nick (opens in new tab) on Twitter. The XboxEra co-founder shared a series of images and videos which contain everything from cutscene screenshots, combat (opens in new tab), gameplay (opens in new tab), display options (opens in new tab), the new workbenches (opens in new tab), the controller set-up screen (opens in new tab), accessibility options (opens in new tab), and more.

According to another one of Nick’s tweets (opens in new tab), the leak is from "the most up-to-date" build of the game, but it’s unclear whether it’s from the final version or if anything will change between now and release.

Despite not being confirmed that this is the game's final version, fans have been quick to point out that not much has changed in the upcoming remake, despite the game receiving a complete overhaul. As pointed out in the replies (opens in new tab) to Nick’s tweets, many fans are disappointed that the new version of The Last of Us won’t have the option for players to go prone, like in The Last of Us 2 .

Previously, fans have questioned whether $70 is too much for a new version of the PS3 title, leading some fans to denounce the game and even prompt a The Last of Us remake dev to deny claims that the remake is "just a cash grab" . Regardless of how you feel about the project, there’s no denying that Joel, Ellie, and the rest of the cast (including the Clickers) have never looked better. In fact, some The Last of Us fans can’t stop praising the remake’s new visuals.

In other news, just last week, it was revealed that The Last of Us Part 1 has gone gold , meaning it should be ready to ship ahead of the game’s September 9 release date. Naughty Dog also recently revealed that we’ll be getting new The Last of Us Part 1 gameplay in the coming months . Although the leaks give us a decent idea of what to expect, officially released footage will give us a much more accurate look at the upcoming release.