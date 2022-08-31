The Last of Us Part 1 is being released early in some locations

Even more copies of The Last of Us Part 1 are being released to the public a few days before the game is officially due to launch.

A few days ago, we reported that The Last of Us 1 looked to be on sale early at a US retailer last week and as it turns out, this isn’t an isolated incident, as other players across the world are also reporting that they're getting their copy of the Naughty Dog remake a few days before its September 2 release date.

As evidenced in the The Last of Us subreddit (opens in new tab), another fan has received their copy of the game earlier than expected. According to the comments under the Reddit post, the game was delivered to the surprised fan in the Netherlands three days before it was supposed to be.

It seems these aren’t the only two stores to accidentally release The Last of Us Part 1 early. In a since-deleted Reddit post (opens in new tab), another fan managed to get their hands on the game early and took the time to answer questions about the remake in the comments of the post. Queries about the game’s combat, gameplay, and other questionable content were answered by the lucky player, but we’ll refrain from mentioning what was revealed to avoid spoiling the upcoming game.

Speaking of spoilers, we suggest you don’t delve too deeply into any The Last of Us topics over the next few days as full cutscenes from The Last of Us Part 1 are leaking online , with more expected over the coming days since so many fans are receiving their copies early.

If you’ve already played Naughty Dog’s 2013 game, there probably isn’t much to spoil, but if this will be your first time joining Joel and Ellie on their original adventure, or you just want to go in completely blind, godspeed.