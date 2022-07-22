The Last of Us Part 1 features "incredible" AI tech, more unlockables, and giraffe haptics

A new video on The Last of Us Part 1 has unveiled a tonne of enhancements and improvements on the original game.

Just below, you can see a gameplay video for The Last of Us Part 1, complete with Naughty Dog developers talking viewers through improvements. For starters, AI tech has increased "incredibly," according to the studio, so when you're accompanied by buddies like Henry, they're actually going to know when an enemy will appear from behind an object in the environment, based on when they disappeared behind said object.

Elsewhere, there are many more unlockables to get stuck into in the remake. Not gameplay unlockables per se, but new bonuses like character, enemy, and weapon models. This was something The Last of Us Part 2 had in spades, so it's another feature that the remake has borrowed from the sequel.

There's also a slate of new haptics for The Last of Us Part 1 via the PS5's DualSense controller. You'll now feel the kick of a shotgun when pulling the trigger, for example, or the draw of a bowstring when you're preparing to fire. Perhaps most crucially though, there's additions for the quieter bits of the remake, like feeling the giraffe's fur via controller haptics.

The remake also boasts a few neat accessibility enhancements. For example, Naughty Dog reveals this is the very first PlayStation-made game with audio description options throughout every cutscene in the game, removing a huge barrier to entry for players.

The Last of Us Part 1 launches exclusively for PS5 on September 2, although a PC port is already in development. Over the past few weeks, a developer involved on the project revealed there was no crunch at all over the game's development, a significant improvement to Naughty Dog's workplace culture over the past few years.

The remake costs $70 however, and some fans are calling it a "slap in the face."