The Last of Us' Nick Offerman nearly turned down playing Bill on the show

The Last of Us' Nick Offerman says that if it hadn't been for his wife reading the TV show's script, he might have never have brought Bill to life for us in the HBO show.

In an interview (opens in new tab) with Jimmy Kimmel, The Last of Us episode 3 (opens in new tab) star Offerman admitted that whilst he'd originally thought he didn't have time to commit to the project, his wife, Megan Mullally, insisted that he "had to do this".

"Craig Mazin wrote the script [...] and that guy seems to know what he's doing," Offerman explained (thanks, People (opens in new tab)). "He sent me the script, and I didn't have time on the calendar to say yes to this job, and my incredible goddess of a wife read it, and she said: 'You're going to Calgary, buddy! Have fun - you have to do this'."

When asked to clarify if she really was responsible for him taking the now iconic role, Offerman said: "She's the curator, yeah!"

As Amy recently summarized for us, The Last of Us episode 3 is the first episode in the HBO adaptation's run so far that deviates significantly from the source material (opens in new tab). That said, neither Offerman nor his co-star, Murray Barlett, were fazed by the big changes or feared a backlash.

Would you love a spin-off series that explores Bill and Frank's love story (opens in new tab) in more detail? You're not the only one.

"You're goddamn right we can imagine a spin-off. We've done nothing but pleasure ourselves to visions of a spin-off, prequels, epilogues, you name it," Offerman teased.

"We start a family, there's multiverse quantum physics timelines. You name it. Well, yeah, I mean, it would be wonderful to see a lot of the stuff fleshed out, a lot of the dynamics that we skipped across because we cover 20-something years. Yeah, I'd say five 10-episode seasons should probably cover it..." the actor joked.

