The Last of Us 2 TV commercial shows off Ellie's singing voice

A new The Last of Us 2 TV commercial might make you tear up and will definitely make you hum along. You can catch the full version here.
The 30-second version of the commercial shows Ellie playing the guitar and singing in a tender moment with Dina, interspersed with moments of Ellie fleeing from survivors and the infected, before springing an ambush of her own. It uses CGI rather than in-game footage, so you probably aren't getting any specific scene spoilers - it's more of a mood piece. And the mood here is wistful, angry, and sad - pretty much par for the course for what we've seen from The Last of Us 2 so far.
The song that Ellie's playing is True Faith by New Order. The original is a new wave staple, while Ellie's post-apocalyptic MTV Unplugged version is a bit more downtempo. You've got to hand it to Sony's marketing team here - the "game trailer playing a somber cover of a well-known pop song" is extremely well trodden territory at this point, but I think this might be the first time it's the actual protagonist singing it?
The Last of Us 2 is still set to arrive on June 19. Though it may be emotionally difficult to play, Naughty Dog is making sure it will be the studio's most accessible game yet, with about 60 settings that range from an adjustable UI, a magnifying tool, and a high-contrast filter that makes enemies and allies pop out against the scenery.
