Kumi Souls Games has shown off another trailer for its upcoming Metroidvania and soulslike mashup The Last Faith at the Future Game Show at Gamescom.

The new trailer shows off more of the moment-to-moment gameplay you’ll be experiencing during the dark, gothic game, which aims to demand merciless and precise combat from you.

If you like what you see and don’t fancy waiting until the October 2023 release date, you can now try a beta on Steam.

As per the game’s Steam page, The Last Faith aims to be an “unholy alliance of Metroidvania and soulslike”. Set in a dark and gothic setting featuring some gorgeous pixel art that’ll make you feel like you’re playing a Castlevania game from years gone by. Expect to travel across an “imposing gothic landscape” that takes you through snow-dusted mountains and castles under the protection of night, all as part of the nonlinear exploration the game promises.

You play as Eryk, who awakens to no recollection of his immediate past. What unfolds over the game is a race against time to find salvation as his mind and conscience deteriorate, bringing you across ancient religions and divinities on a cursed mission.

When creating the game, the developer aims to create merciless and precise combat, with a “huge range” of custom executions on offer to add some flair. As for the tools to carry out the combat, you’re getting a “formidable arsenal of melee weapons, arcane spells, and long-range firearms.”

The Last Faith is due to release in October for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

