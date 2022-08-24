The Last Case of Benedict Fox summons new demonic gameplay at the Future Games Show

The Last Case of Benedict Fox debuted fresh gameplay and features in a new developer presentation exclusive to the Future Games Show Powered by Mana.

This spooky Metroidvania mixes murder and combat as you fight and puzzle solve your way through a mysterious mansion to find out what was behind the deaths that occurred within its walls.

Described by developer Plot Twist as a Lovecraftian Metroidvania, The Last Case of Benedict Fox see you fighting your way through a strange mansion, using carefully timed combat full of parries and dodges, knife blows and gunshots, to defeat the creatures inside. Crucial to progressing is an alternative reality called Limbo that you can access as you explore. This lets you enter the memories of the people murdered inside the building and use the secrets and items you find inside to push deeper into the haunted halls.

To help you as the challenges increase, you'll be able to call on help from people like Harry Houdini and a tattoo artist for items and upgrades, respectively. Houdini sells useful tools like smoke bombs or flashlights, or even a kogai pin, which can be used as a lockpick to prize apart the hideous fingernail teeth locks that occasionally block your way. The tattoos, on the other hand, can mark Benedict's arms with symbols that enhance and expand his eldritch powers. Things such as increasing the range and powers of the spectral tentacles he can call on to attack enemies and reach new areas. Unlock the Slam ability, for example, and you can forcefully drop to the ground and smash through into new areas.

