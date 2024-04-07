The impossible Super Mario Maker level has been cleared just days before Nintendo kills 3DS and Wii U servers

Super Mario Maker players have finally beaten the fan-made level that was previously thought to have been impossible for mere humans to complete, just two days before Nintendo kills the servers.

Team 0% is a group that's been on a long quest to complete every single Mario Maker level before servers shut down forever, but they hit a large snag in the road when faced with the game's hardest level: Trimming the Herbs, a stage that's only 17 seconds long and requires crushingly precise reflexes.

After a hard-to-comprehend 280,000 attempts, the community discovered that Trimming the Herbs was uploaded with tool-assisted speedrun techniques that allowed its creator to publish the stage without beating it themself. That means Team 0% had technically completed every Super Mario Maker level humanly possible weeks prior.

That disqualification didn't stop a few players from rolling up their sleeves and trying to do the impossible anyway, though. Team 0% uploaded the clip (embedded below) of player sanyx91smm2's live stream, which shows a jaw-dropping 13-second run through Trimming the Herbs, followed by the player gasping in disbelief for a full minute.

An incredible reflex flex and a heart-warming community effort all rolled up into one video. Team 0% has now declared that "Super Mario Maker is complete" and will now fully move on to beating the Nintendo Switch sequel.

Unfortunately, the rush to complete every single Super Mario Maker stage wouldn't be needed if Nintendo weren't planning to shut down 3DS and Wii U servers tomorrow, April 8. That means games like Mario Kart 7, Kid Icarus Uprising, and Pokemon X/Y will fully lose their online functionality forever. Both platform's digital storefronts had already been shut down in a crushing blow to game preservation.

