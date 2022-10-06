The Hobgoblin is back and this Amazing Spider-Man #11 preview wants us to assume we know which one

The cover to October 12's Amazing Spider-Man #11 promises the return of the classic Spidey villain the Hobgoblin, but in keeping with the tradition of the character, it also asks "But Which One?!"

Look, you can see it for yourself right below.

Amazing Spider-Man #11 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

However, as the following preview reveals, the issue doesn't spend much time keeping readers guessing, it seemingly reveals Ned Leeds is under the Hobgoblin mask this time.

Then again, three-card Monte is sort of what the Hobgoblin is all about, so readers need to take this cliffhanger with a grain of salt.

The issue by writer Zeb Wells, brand-name Spider-Man artist John Romita Jr., inker Scott Hanna, colorist Marcio Menyz, and letterer Joe Caramanga finds Peter Parker post-being judged affirmatively by the Celestial at the event of the current AXE: Judgment and having a touching moment nearly 50 years in the making with Gwen Stacy, reaching out to people in his life, trying to make amends and picking up the pieces after the still unrevealed bad thing he did six months ago that turned him into a social pariah.

The making-good includes a phone call to the Leeds household, where the former Betty Brant and current Betty Brant-Leeds chitchats with Peter about her new baby boy Winston, for whom Peter sent a very Peter Parker-esque gift.

As you can see by the preview, this moment of domestic normality doesn't last very long as Betty - wondering where Ned is - then finds the Hobgoblin abducting Winston.

While it appears Ned trying to protect his own son, given the complicated history of the character you can never say for certain. Roderick Kingsley and Phil Urich have also assumed the identity so while it appears as if Ned suffered some sort of breakdown to get him to this point, that remains to be confirmed.

Either way, the story revealing who this Hobgoblin is and what he wants with Ned Leeds's son begins Wednesday, October 12 and you can check out the preview below.

