The Grimace shake has come to Skyrim and may or may not kill you horribly

If you've been on social media in the past few weeks, you may have seen a few clips of people acting out horror film-worthy deaths after trying McDonald's new Grimace milkshake. Unsatisfied with just reaping our mortal plane (and confusing the hell out of some marketing folks), the eldritch Grimace shake has now invaded Tamriel via Skyrim, and there's no telling what it might do.

Nexus modder MissileMann recently shared a "Grimace Mead" mod built for Skyrim Special Edition, and it's got more red flags than a drunken game of football. "Go and purchase the one-of-a-kind mead Belethor made to celebrate his good friend's birthday!" the mod description reads. "He only has one, just for you! So make sure to enjoy it! Happy Birthday Grimace!"

Intrigued but understandably concerned by this sales pitch, not to mention the eyebrow-raising mod tags "unbalanced" and "horror," some Nexus Mod users asked what to expect from this Grimace Mead. MissileMann's reply was not comforting: "Drink :)" If anything, this supports my theory that MissileMann made this mod after sampling the real Grimace shake, compelled against their will to spread its influence.

If this Grimace Mead is half as caustic as the Grimace Shake dreamed up by the unofficial Elder Scrolls Pages – which might be the subject of another actual mod, but to my immense disappointment I couldn't find it – then there's good reason not to drink it. Alas, the in-game version doesn't tell us anything more. All we know is that this thing weighs 0.5, is worth 108 gold, and its description simply reads: "Happy birthday Grimace!"

Surely there's nothing more to it than that.