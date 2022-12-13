The Game Awards star 'Flute Guy' apologizes for using the wrong flute for Xenoblade Chronicles 3, is instantly forgiven

The Game Awards darling 'Flute Guy' is apologizing for not using a shinobue to perform music from Xenoblade Chronicles 3 during the event, and I think I speak for everyone when I say: you're forgiven, Flute Guy.

In case you missed the whole shebang, Venezuelan-born flautist Pedro Eustache captivated the world for his skill and enthusiasm during a performance at this year's Game Awards. Eustache was quick to passionately thank his new fans in a recent video, and now he's reanalyzing, and possibly overanalyzing, a specific detail from his performance from that night.

In an interview with The Verge (opens in new tab), Eustache expressed regret that the modified flute he used to play music from Xenoblade Chronicles 3 isn't the same as the instrument used by characters called off-seers to send off fallen soldiers.

"So in one part of the arrangement, it was very specific for me to play this [flute]," he said. "And I'm so ignorant that I found out that the original instrument from the game is a shinobue, and I have two of them! Next time, I'm going to play this Japanese shinobue. I beg forgiveness for all the Xenoblade gamers. I will do them honor next time."

To be clear, I can relate to the feeling of wanting to perfect a piece of work, even after it's been put out there, and especially when it gets a lot of attention. That said, I don't think there is anything about Eustache's performance that night needs an apology. If anything, we should be apologizing for not giving him some kind of award. Flute Guy, if I had an award to give for best musical performance at a games award show, it would be yours and yours only.

