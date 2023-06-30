The funniest Zelda-like in years is back, now with even more crime

Beloved indie Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is getting a sequel, and his crimes have gotten so much worse.

On June 29, developer Snoozy Kazoo announced a sequel to its previous indie hit Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion. This time around, Turnip Boy has lost his moral compass even more and has moved on from committing tax-related crimes to robbing banks. We can't say we didn't see this coming. After the success of his last illegal escapade, the little root vegetable clearly needed to increase the stakes.

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank is currently slated as "coming soon" but when it does eventually release, it'll be heading to Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox consoles - as well as Xbox Game Pass.

In the eccentric sequel, players will once again take control of Turnip Boy as he teams up with the Pickled Gang to plan and executes heists of various kinds. To make matters worse, Turnip Boy will be shaking down hostages, stealing valuables, purchasing tools from the dark web, getting involved in shootouts with security, and more. We fear he may have gone too far this time.

As you can see from the trailer above, things have stepped up considerably since Turnip Boy's last crime spree. Previously, the little veggie's villainous actions were a little more low-key and maybe even more on the vigilante side than criminal. In Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, you're once again a menace to society but on a much smaller scale. Sure, he didn't pay his taxes, but after getting evicted from his home, he does attempt to pay his debt back and tear down the corrupt vegetable government.

If you fancy catching up with Turnip Boy before he starts robbing banks, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is available now on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and mobile. You can also try it out with Xbox Game Pass, and if that wasn't enough, it's currently on sale on Steam as part of the storefront's Summer Sale, saving you a massive 66%.