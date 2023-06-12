The FTC is reportedly seeking to block the Xbox-Activision merger

The US Federal Trade Commission is reportedly set to file an injunction in an attempt to block the Xbox Activision deal.

According to CNBC, the injunction would attempt to stop the acquisition going ahead before its July 18 deadline. However, the decision to block the merger by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority is already likely to delay the deal past that point. Both Microsoft and Activision-Blizzard are appealing that decision.

In a statement provided to CNBC, Microsoft said that it would welcome the reported injunction, as it "would bring the case before a federal judge faster."

Just yesterday, Xbox chief Phil Spencer told journalists that he was still "confident" the deal would be finalised, stating that while the road to getting the deal over the line had been long and challenging, the work that Microsoft has been doing with regulators should be enough to clear it.

