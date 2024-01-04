The Finals players destroy an entire map to push its destructive capabilities to the limit

The Finals players are really testing the limits of the game's destructive capabilities.

The clip just below, for example, sees players in a match bombard one poor house with so much death and destruction that it literally gets lifted up into the sky and raptured. The house sort of got its own back, though, coming crashing back down to Earth straight on the head of the player with the RPG.

Then there's the apocalyptic mayhem of whatever the hell happened to the map in the clip below. The entire map looks like it truly has been obliterated, and the fact that aliens took that as a prompt to invade the match should probably tell you a lot about the game.

The Finals really doesn't hold back from letting players lay waste to its multiplayer maps, and we're now seeing the true destructive powers on show, right around a month removed from its launch. There's no doubt we're going to see plenty more clips like this going forward, and whenever a new map gets added to the FPS.

It's also worth noting that a map in The Finals can never truly be outright destroyed. Every multiplayer map is structured like an arena, with buildings acting as the building blocks that provide variation between games. You can only take things so far as uncovering the base of the arena, as the clip above showcases.

The Finals players might be impressed with its destruction, but they're not impressed with its Battle Pass. Players have worked out it takes roughly 100 hours to finish The Finals' Battle Pass, which is pretty disheartening for a lot of them.

