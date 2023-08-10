Mike Flanagan's new Netflix series gets first look and release date

Mike Flanagan's new Netflix series The Fall of the House of Usher has a first look and release date.

The eight-episode series, based on the short story by Edgar Allen Poe, is slated for an October 12 premiere date. Per Netflix, "Ruthless siblings Roderick (Bruce Greenwood) and Madeline Usher (Mary McDonnell) have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege, and power. But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth."

The cast, which sees familiar faces from The Haunting of Hill House, Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass, includes Carla Gugino as Verna, Carl Lumbly as investigator C. Auguste Dupin, Mark Hamill, Michael Trucco, T’Nia Miller, Paola Nuñez, Henry Thomas, Kyleigh Curran, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Willa Fitzgerald, Katie Parker, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Aya Furukawa, Daniel Jun, Matt Biedel, Ruth Codd, Annabeth Gish, Igby Rigney, and Robert Longstreet.

Flanagan directs four episodes, with frequent collaborator Michael Fimognari directing the other four.

"It’s batshit crazy in the best possible way. It has quite a lot of very dark humor, but also really touches the soul," Gugino said in a pre-SAG-AFTRA strike statement (via Variety). "There is a fantastical supernatural element to the story, and [Verna] is the manifestation of that. You could say she’s the executor of fate or the executor of karma."

The Fall of the House of Usher will be Flanagan's last production with Netflix as he moves on to develop a TV series based on Stephen King's The Dark Tower for Amazon's Prime Video.

