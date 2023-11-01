Never before seen footage of The Exorcist hits the internet

Previously unseen footage from The Exorcist, including outtakes and deleted scenes, has hit the internet.

The 37-minute video was uploaded to Youtube by Paul Davis, a documentarian and horror film aficionado, and provides commentary and context for each clip. For hardcore Exorcist fans, it's one of the coolest things to hit the Internet... ever.

The video first shows an extended cut of a deleted scene where Regan and Chris MacNeil take a sightseeing trip in Washington, DC, behind the scenes of the infamous spider-walk scene that was cut from the original theatrical release, alternate takes of Regan experiencing the first of her possession symptoms, the Pazuzu make-up test that later became part of the film's infamous 'subliminal messaging,' and more. We also see Linda Blair quite literally injure herself while performing one of the bed stunts – and these spinal injuries would follow her well into adulthood.

Blair was just 14-years-old when she played Regan MacNeil in William Friedkin's wildly controversial horror movie. Ellen Burstyn, who plays her mother Chris, had just starred in The Last Picture Show and The King of Marvin Gardens before accepting the role. It would be her last involvement with the franchise for nearly 50 years until she played Chris MacNeil once more in David Gordon Green's The Exorcist: Believer. Blair also makes a cameo, reuniting her and Burstyn on set for the first time since 1973.

