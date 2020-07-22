Popular

Behind-the-scenes Eternals set photo gives glimpse of new concept art

By

Gilgamesh actor Don Lee gives a sneaky look at new Eternals concept art

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

An oh-so-tiny new look at The Eternals has arrived, courtesy of a behind-the-scenes photo posted online by Gilgamesh actor Don Lee.

Lee took to Instagram to share some things from the set of Chloe Zhao’s Marvel Phase 4 movie, including a welcome letter from Marvel Studios, a swanky trailer and – what’s this? – a previously-unseen piece of artwork from The Eternals.

마블 이터널스가 내년 2월 개봉합니다. 사진은 작년 영국, 이터널스 촬영장 1. 길가메시의 트레일러 2. 마블의 환영 편지 3. 길가메시의 의자 늘 응원 해주셔서 감사합니다. Marvel Studios' THE ETERNALS will be released in Feb 2021. Sharing with you some photos from last year, from the set in London. 1. Gilgamesh's trailer 2. Welcome letter from Marvel Studios 3. Gilgamesh's chair Thanks always for your support. Cheers! #Marvel #Eternals #Gilgamesh Don Lee 마동석

A photo posted by @madongseok_ on Jul 21, 2020 at 12:31am PDT

Yes, it is incredibly tiny, but we’ve gone all computer, enhance on that bad boy and it appears to be the first ever group shot featuring all of The Eternals, though you can’t quite make out who’s who as they’re shrouded in darkness.

Perhaps more interesting (and certainly more clear) is the presence of the six distinct lights behind The Eternals. They resemble the face of Eson the Searcher, a Celestial – essentially one of the gods of the MCU – who was previously spied wielding the Power Stone in The Collector’s exposition-heavy sequence explaining the Infinity Stones in Guardians of the Galaxy.

The emphasis on the Celestials was something also seen in the previously-released Eternals concept art. Last August saw Marvel artist Rodney Fuentebella release an SDCC poster featuring a handful of Celestials. That, coupled with Eson overshadowing the concept art here, points towards the beings having a considerable role to play in The Eternals when it releases next February.

Here is the Marvel’s Eternals poster I did for the San Diego Comic-Con 2019. This was an exclusive poster given out on Sunday at the event. I cannot believe I was able to do this poster for @sdcc_2019 !! Thanks to @marvelstudios and @ryan_meinerding_art for letting me paint this poster. Be sure to check this movie when it comes out... we are working really hard on this one too! Enjoy! - @marvel #eternals #marvel #digitalart #digitalpainting #zbrush #photoshop #mcu #exclusive #painting #conceptart @rodneyimages Rodney Fuentebella

A photo posted by @rodneyimages on Aug 14, 2019 at 9:41am PDT

The Eternals also now has a synopsis, hinting at what else is to come from arguably the MCU’s most ambitious and risky movie yet. "Marvel Studios' The Eternals features an exciting new team of superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years," begins the Eternals synopsis. "Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, The Deviants."

Concept art? Check. Plot synopsis? Check. Let’s hope a trailer follows in a few months. After all, The Eternals promises to be out of this world.

