The Crow director disavows 2024 remake, citing Brandon Lee's death: "It is his legacy. That's how it should remain"

The Crow director Alex Proyas has spoken out again against the upcoming reboot, citing Brandon Lee's death as a reason the 1994 original shouldn't be remade.

"I really don't get any joy from seeing negativity about any fellow filmmakers work," the director wrote on Facebook, per Variety (the post is no longer available to view). "And I'm certain the cast and crew really had all good intentions, as we all do on any film. So it pains me to say any more on this topic, but I think the fan's response speaks volumes. [The Crow] is not just a movie. Brandon Lee died making it, and it was finished as a testament to his lost brilliance and tragic loss. It is his legacy. That's how it should remain."

Lee died at 28 from an accidental shooting while filming The Crow, when a bullet stuck in the barrel of the prop gun used for filming was pushed from the muzzle when a blank was fired. Stunt performers Chad Stahelski and Jeff Cadiente stepped in for Lee to finish the film.

This isn't the first time Proyas has criticized the upcoming remake, either. He previously posted about the first look images on Facebook: "Eric Draven's having a bad hair day. Next reboot thanks."

The Crow remake stars IT star Bill Skarsgård as Eric Draven, with FKA twigs and Danny Huston co-starring. The original film, adapted from the comic book series of the same name, sees Eric Draven and his fiancée murdered – Eric is resurrected by a crow so he can seek his revenge.

The new film will release on June 7, 2024. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates to fill out your watchlist.