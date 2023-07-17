The second trailer for director Gareth Edwards’ original blockbuster The Creator has landed and it promises a future world full of spectacle and soul, beauty and violence, as humans battle to quash the rise of the machines.

In this war-torn future, AI has detonated a nuclear missile on Los Angeles and now possesses a weapon far greater than any bomb. The twist? It comes in the form of a little AI girl named Alphie (played by newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles).

Fighting for Team Human, ex-special forces agent Joshua (John David Washington) is tasked with completing an impossible mission to extract the girl from the iron grip of enemy forces. He must also find her creator and terminate with extreme prejudice.

(Image credit: Disney/20th Century Studios)

It's not easy, and not even as easy as that. "When the war started, they protected me, took better care of me than humans would of" says Maya (Gemma Chan) of the robot foe, with Edwards’ movie promising to explore questions of sentience, emotions (mirrored or genuine?), and creation. "I’m not a person," says Alphie as she points out that there is no place for her in heaven. Meanwhile, Joshua and Alphie bond. Can he really destroy her when the time comes?

The trailer gives us glimpses of vast space stations hanging in the sky, soaring spaceships, blasting tanks, and lasers strafing the night sky during a sprawling battle on a beach. It also offers a backdrop of temples and rice farms, as Edwards draws from Vietnam War movies and science-fiction classics he viewed on loop in his youth. He’s cited Apocalypse Now and Aliens as key influences. As if we weren’t already excited enough.

The film also reteams the director with his Godzilla star Ken Watanabe, who plays Harun, an AI 'simulant' with a key part to play in the epic battle.

(Image credit: Disney/20th Century Studios)

The Creator touches down in cinemas on September 29. For Edwards' full breakdown of the new trailer, the themes, and action of his film, check out our world-exclusive interview here.

The upcoming movie also features on the cover of the latest issue of Total Film magazine, which hits newsstands on July 20. You can check out the covers for that below, as well as some of the exclusive images from the new movie right here.