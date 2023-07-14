British director Gareth Edwards has had quite the career when it comes to big-screen sci-fi. He made his micro-budget debut, Monsters (2010), on a shoestring. He also created the VFX and served as the cinematographer on that stripped-back production.

With that film demonstrating his flair and ingenuity, it wasn’t long before Hollywood came calling, and he was tapped to direct the 2014 reboot of Godzilla. From there it was on to another huge franchise with Star Wars spin-off Rogue One.

Well, now he’s returning to original material with The Creator, based on a screenplay he wrote with Chris Weitz. It's based on an original idea, and the ambition is dazzling. Set in a future where humans are embroiled in a global war with artificial intelligence beings that have gone rogue, Tenet’s John David Washington plays a former special agent tasked with finding and destroying a weapon, which could bring an end to the war. But there’s a wrinkle – this ultimate weapon turns out to be a humanoid AI kid.

The Creator is on the cover of the upcoming issue of Total Film magazine (on sale Thursday, July 20), and inside there’s an in-depth feature including exclusive interviews with Edwards and Washington. We also dig deep into examples of movie AI with experts to try to understand: should we really be worried about Skynet?

Here you can take an exclusive look at some new images from the upcoming issue, featuring Edwards and Washington on set (above) and Washington in action below. Check them out:

(Image credit: Disney/20th Century Studios)

(Image credit: Disney/20th Century Studios)

There’s a fascinating story behind the making of The Creator. From the subject matter that gets more relevant by the day to the unusual approach to the visual effects and a reliance on real-world locations, it promises to be more grounded and gritty than your average blockbuster, and not to mention more thought-provoking too. Washington describes the film’s "collision of beauty and violence", in a film he says is both emotional and vast in scope.

The Creator opens in cinemas on September 29. For much more on the film, check out the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves and digital newsstands on Thursday, July 20. Check out the covers below:

(Image credit: Disney/20th Century Studios/Total Film)

If you’re a fan of Total Film, why not subscribe so that you never miss an issue? You’ll get the magazine before it’s in shops, with exclusive subscriber-only covers (above right). With our latest offer, you can get an Alexa speaker worth £49.99 when you take out a print/bundle subscription. Head to MagazinesDirect to find out more (Ts and Cs apply).