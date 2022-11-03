The Callisto Protocol, Alan Wake 2, or an existentially troubled fly? Vote for the best video game trailer of 2022

A great game trailer can capture the attention and propel even the most bizarre genres and premises into the limelight. Hello Trombone Champ! The Golden Joystick Awards have launched a new category, Best Game Trailer, that recognises the art of video creation - and we need your help to pick the winner.



Video game trailers are integral to a game's release, and are now crucial for not only marketing, but teasing storylines, gameplay, and settings and environments. In an age of dwindling attention spans, but a growing number of digital games showcases and social media distractions, they're also the best way to put a game on the map.

But what makes a great game trailer? How do some stand out from the rest? We spoke to veteran game trailer maker Derek Lieu (opens in new tab) to get some insight into the art and about this year's nominees. You can watch all of 2022's best game trailers below before casting your vote.



Derek is an independent game trailer editor who helped create trailers for the likes of Half-Life: Alyx, Firewatch, Among Us, Dead Cells, and more. He's cast his eye over each of them and offers insight into what makes each of these game trailers tick and what makes them work and land effectively.

The Callisto Protocol - The Truth of Black Iron Trailer

The Callisto Protocol - The Truth of Black Iron Trailer

What is it?

The new game from Glen Schofield is capturing the imagination of a host of folks - horror fans and not - this autumn. The veteran of Dead Space brings us an intense sci-fi action-horror set in a space prison colony on Jupiter's moon, Callisto, and its DNA and pedigree are clear as day.

What does the expert say?

Derek describes the trailer as "very tightly edited, intense, and suspenseful AAA game trailer. I appreciate its slow build-up of tension which doesn’t go over the top with flashy and flutter cutty horror editing." Leaning on those horror elements and vibes, and the gruesome gameplay, the bits that we do know about the narrative are touched on perfectly too; Derek adds that the trailer gives us "just enough story context to tease us with the mystery that will unfold."

However, the trailer also goes some way to set itself apart from other similar game and genre trailers. "In contrast to other trailers where you’re shooting monsters, I love how disempowered this trailer makes you feel", Derek explains. "We don’t see a monster encounter until well over half the trailer is over and in it the player gets smashed in the face." The trailer also manages to convey much in these glimpses of narrative and action: "There doesn’t seem to be a lot of player-controlled footage in this, and yet I come away feeling like I know what it will be like to experience this game."

Goat Simulator 3 - Announcement Trailer

What is it?

The ridiculous, chaotic, and agricultural adventure game Goat Simulator is back with its third entry - which, typically, is actually its second. They skipped the sequel and went straight to the third game. It will take place on a fictional island and see players take control of Pilgor the goat. Pilgor will need to gather up a herd and venture out into a sandbox farmyard world for some mayhem. Extra chaos will be added by a new four-player co-op mode too.

What does the expert say?

"This trailer brilliantly lampoons the very well-made Dead Island 2 announce trailer - but with goats wreaking havoc rather than zombies" says Derek, Though it doesn’t show real gameplay, this trailer does a great job giving us a taste of the slapstick humor of the game.

Adding that it's "hilarious and chaotic just like a trailer for Goat Simulator should be". Derek can only be hopeful that the humourous pitch of the trailer is mirrored by the game itself, but is certain of one thing: "this trailer is destined to be seen by a lot of people."

skate. - Still Working On It Trailer

What is it?

Cult PS3 classic skate returns to our screens sometime soon as a free-to-play game that will encapsulate all that makes the series great.

What does the expert say?

"This is a brilliant trailer which earns a lot of goodwill through brutal transparency. Following a major leak, this trailer gives control back to the game makers by letting them own how unfinished the game is and having fun with it. They do this by releasing a VERY polished trailer complete with a well-written and performed voiceover, tight editing, good footage, and sound design for the unfinished shots which is almost assuredly made just for the trailer".

The trailer also nails a sense of both looking back and looking forward too according to Derek. In one sense the developers and skate. are "uniquely qualified to release a trailer like this because they stand on the shoulders of blooper videos of skaters attempting to land tricks", but it also looks ahead and teases the audience with a brief glimpse of what’s to come and entices them to sign up for early access to help bridge the gap from unfinished gray boxes to finished game."

Bloody Hell Hotel - Reveal Trailer

What is it?

Bloody Hell Hotel puts you in the shoes of what is essentially a vampire landlord. This simulation, hotel-making game sees you turn a ruined estate into a prosperous hotel by scavenging for resources, defeating monsters, and decorating your spooky hotel to your heart's content and to turn the Bloody hell Hotel into a fine and thriving establishment.

What does the expert say?

"This is a very tight, trailer that shows an idealized look at the game’s many mechanics. It feels like a brisk and very refined guide through the experience of playing the game, packaged in striking art direction and fluid animation." However, it's not just a bird's eye look at the game that the trailer offers, as " some stylish shots like the hotel being decorated show game concepts with efficiency" while it also gives viewers a "clear glimpse of the depth and breadth of the gameplay in a fun and entertaining trailer"

Time Flies - Announcement Trailer

What is it?

Described as 'part open world and part flight simulator', in TimeFlies, you play as a fly trying to complete as many life events as possible before your short life is over. From silly things like playing the guitar to more pensive moments like reading a book or enjoying art, Time Flies highlights time and how best to use it as a precious but finite resource.

What does the expert say?

The simplicity of Time Flies' trailer speaks volumes according to Derek. "This trailer is structured around to-the-point title cards befitting the sparse art style of the game. Despite its simplicity, the footage inspires a lot of questions as we wonder how each moment translates into gameplay. The music is well-matched to the lazy, seemingly aimless pace of the fly’s life."

Simple can make a trailer and the game it's showing come across loud and clear through: "On paper, the story of this trailer doesn’t sound like much but coupled with the final title cards and end slate, I found it surprisingly funny and affecting."

Alan Wake 2 - Reveal Trailer

What is it?

One of video games' most famous writer-characters returns in this survival horror game from Remedy. Following on from 2010's eponymous psychological thriller Alan game, the sequel looks darker and more mysterious, with monsters and dangers perhaps more fierce and fearsome than those we experienced in Bright Falls 11 years ago.

What does the expert say?

The dark, gritty, and mystery is as strong in Alan Wake 2's trailer as it looks to be in the game and Derek immediately homes in on that: "This is a nice slow burn cinematic trailer which doesn’t say a whole lot, but gives plenty of atmosphere to chew on."

The atmosphere created by the trailer as it blends a city streetscape from night to day repeatedly only grows as the camera reveals the main character bringing Alan Wake to the fore - this creates and holds tension that is then "broken by a quick cut of a bloodied face before smash cutting to the title card. This is oozing with tension and horror."

Derek also notes how "the voiceover’s focus on stories works with Alan Wake’s role as a novelist" - remaining true to the game's core character and narrative beats - and that, overall "while we’ll have to wait to see how the game looks, this polished presentation still gives us a nice updated look at how the look of the game has evolved. It's a nice teaser that welcomes us to speculate and try to fill in the blanks since the last Alan Wake game."

Derek's insights certainly shine a light on what is an underrated part of game making, but what do you think of the shortlist?



To see more of Derek's work and game-trailer-making tips, go to his website or follow him on YouTube, TikTok, or Twitch to learn more about how to make game trailers.

