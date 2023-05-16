The big twist in Amazing Spider-Man #26 may be “shocking” for all the wrong reasons

The big twist in Amazing Spider-Man, billed as the "most shocking issue of Spider-Man since the death of Gwen Stacy," may have just leaked in a single, lo-res page on Reddit.

Though the single, grainy image doesn't tell much of a story in itself, Marvel has indirectly recognized that it's actually a real page from Amazing Spider-Man #26, broadly warning fans away from going down any Twitter rabbit holes and being unwittingly spoiled.

So what's depicted in this mysterious, shocking image?

🚨 WARNING 🚨'Amazing Spider-Man' #26 spoilers are online. Avoid the web 🕸️ (or don't) at your own risk. pic.twitter.com/I1fw54JSuLMay 16, 2023 See more

Potential spoilers ahead for Amazing Spider-Man #26

The page shows an unconscious Kamala Khan slumped over in Peter Parker's arms, with Norman Osborn, the Fantastic Four, and others around them in tears. Many fans who have seen the image are interpreting it as a depiction of the death of Ms. Marvel Kamala Khan.

The image itself (which we won't post here directly) doesn't offer any indication whether she's dead, as is assumed, or if she's merely injured and unconscious.

That said, there's every indication, given Marvel's marketing of the issue by comparing its "shocking" twist to the death of Gwen Stacy, that the page does indeed show the death of Kamala Khan.

Other evidence to indicate that Kamala does indeed die in Amazing Spider-Man #26 comes from a different teaser previously released by Marvel which simply said "Fallen Friend #1 - July 2023" with a promise of more info on May 31... Amazing Spider-Man #26's exact release date.

But… Why kill off Kamala Khan in a Spider-Man comic?

Maybe that's a silly question, given that superheroes are killed and reborn on a regular basis - some even dying multiple times in a single story or issue. But in this case, why is Kamala Khan's death the big, shocking moment of a Spider-Man story in which she's been a bit player at best?

There's a simple potential answer, assuming that is indeed what the leak shows. Marvel has a habit of killing off characters who are about to star in upcoming films or otherwise taking them off the board in some way, only to give them a big, triumphant return to coincide with their new movie or series.

The trend has reached a point where you can basically just about time out how long a movie will be released from the time of a character's death - and lo and behold, The Marvels is just about six months away with an early November release date in North America.

So that's the pragmatic part of the question possibly answered.

But that doesn't address why Kamala Khan, herself an MCU headliner with multiple longrunning solo titles of her own under her belt, is dying in a Spider-Man story that has barely included her. If that's the case here, that feels like doing a disservice to Kamala as a character in service of another "shocking" moment in Peter Parker's arsenal of life-altering traumas, and a potential ratings bump when they bring her back down the road.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

That's the cynical view, at least. A brutal interpretation, but I think a fair one given the way it appears Marvel has seemingly been capitalizing on her impending death as a marketing tool for Spider-Man since earlier this year.

Kamala isn't a total stranger to the title - she's been a supporting character in a background role as an intern as OsCorp since the current volume of Amazing Spider-Man launched, and even had her own limited series tie-in to the recent Spider-Man/X-Men: Dark Web crossover.

However, the current story has focused on the relationship between Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson, and how it was destroyed by the servant of a dark god who sent MJ to a pocket dimension where she spent four years away from Peter.

You know, the usual cosmic forces that seem to hate their relationship.

So potentially killing Kamala Khan as the big climax of that story, which has actually been heavily foreshadowing the death of MJ or perhaps her new partner Paul, seems like an opportunistic bait-and-switch.

There's also something to be said about the possibility of a young woman of color, whose unique identity and place in the Marvel Universe have been consistently included in her stories and as a factor in her success, in service of a shocking surprise for an older white man.

It's not a great look, to say the least.

And it's also an indication of just how threadbare the premise of forcibly finding ways to remove headlining characters from publication just to bring them back in time for their movie has become. If it takes putting Kamala Khan in Spider-Man to make her a credible enough supporting character to later kill, that feels like a jump-the-shark moment in pursuit of the marketing trope.

Perhaps that's not what's on the leaked page. Perhaps THAT is a bait-and-switch in the story itself. Perhaps Kamala Khan won't be dead and gone at the end of Amazing Spider-Man #26. I sure hope not.

But that's not what seems to be the indication. And if the outcome as interpreted comes to pass, in which Kamala Khan dies in Amazing Spider-Man #26, the question of "What did Spider-Man do?" which has driven so much of the current volume of the series will take on a dire new meaning.

We'll find out when Amazing Spider-Man #26 goes on sale May 31.

