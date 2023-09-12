The best Pokemon-like RPG of the year gets even better as Cassette Beats reveals its first big DLC

Just months after its successful launch, Cassette Beasts is getting its first major DLC as soon as next month.

Back in April, we wrote about a creature-collecting RPG that was getting rave reviews on Steam for being "like Pokemon, but better." Now, just a few months later, we're getting some DLC for that game in the form of Cassette Beasts: Pier of the Unknown. The upcoming expansion will add a new storyline, a new location to explore, 12 new monsters to collect, and more - apparently enough to add another 4 - 10 hours to the game.

The Pier of the Unknown DLC will be released on October 4 on PC, Xbox Series X /S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch for $6.99/£5.89. You can see the expansion's trailer below.

It seems this DLC has come right in time for the spooky season. Pier of the Unknown will have players stepping into the eerie and abandoned Brightside Pier as they solve the mysteries of three carnival-themed attractions. This new location's critters bring the total in Cassette Beasts up to 141, which also means close to 20,000 fusions will soon be available in the game.

Cassette Beasts launched very positively, quickly garnering 94% positive reviews on Steam alone. These days, the RPG has several thousand positive reviews, granting it the coveted score of 'overwhelmingly positive' on the Valve storefront. Let's hope Pier of the Unknown is a similar treat for the Pokemon crowd.

We played Cassette Beasts for ourselves earlier this year, and sure enough, the RPG remixes the nostalgia of classic Pokemon games with its own sound .