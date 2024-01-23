There's one big question about that major Clone Wars return in Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3

The Bad Batch season 3 trailer features a huge surprise – Asajj Ventress is back, baby. Just how she returned is a mystery, and, if you're not up on your Star Wars canon novels, you might be wondering just why her comeback is such a big deal.

In the novel Dark Disciple, penned by Christie Golden, Ventress ends up dead, sacrificing herself to save her love Quinlan Voss. Since The Bad Batch season 3 falls after Dark Disciple on the Star Wars timeline, we have some questions about just what is going on.

Now, there are several explanations for how Ventress could be back. This could just be a good old fashioned Star Wars retcon, in the style of Boba Fett surviving the Sarlacc pit. Then there's the prospect of this being a flashback or dream sequence – though, the official Star Wars.com databank entry for Ventress has been updated to indicate that her death in Dark Disciple "wasn't the end of Asajj's story…" That would suggest she really is back from the dead.

Of course, another villain – and Bad Batch character – has famously returned from death in the Star Wars saga in the past few years: Emperor Palpatine. He returned via cloning shenanigans, to put it very simply, which means Ventress could have been a test subject for the whole process, restoring her to life. Could this be part of the Weyland facility's work, perhaps?

Whatever is going on, it's pretty thrilling to see Ventress back. This time, she's wielding just one yellow lightsaber, too, rather than her customary double red blades – suggesting she's still neither Sith nor Jedi.

The Bad Batch season 3 kicks off with a triple season premiere this February 21, with remaining episodes following weekly on Disney Plus.

In the meantime, catch up on animated Star Wars with our guides on how to watch The Clone Wars in order and everything you need to know about Star Wars Rebels, or see everything the galaxy far, far away has in store with our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.