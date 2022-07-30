The Ascent celebrates its first anniversary by teasing possible DLC

The Ascent is marking its first anniversary by teasing the arrival of new content.

All we have right now is a tease and a ten-second video - which means we should probably keep our expectations in check, I know - but developer Neon Giant celebrated the action RPG's first birthday by posting a brief video that instructs us to "gear up for a new contract".

"It's our 1st Year Anniversary! We're humbled by the support and love we've had since launch. Thank you to our awesome community for sticking with us and for playing our game! We appreciate each and every one of you!

"Now with that being said, we'll just leave this here…"

Without further information about what that "new contract" pertains to, I guess, we need to await further - and official - instruction… but it's enough to make many The Ascent fans very happy for now.

"The Ascent is a beautiful-looking game that feels overburdened by ambition," Josh said in his GamesRadar+ review of The Ascent (opens in new tab), awarding it a middling 2.5 stars out of 5.

"The scale of its world is grand but there's little of interest to do in it. It's densely populated with characters, but few have little of interest to say and even less have a reaction to the way your actions are impacting their reality. The combat is tight to control but has little in the way of real variation.

"If you were able to gather a few friends with an Xbox Game Pass subscription and blast through The Ascent over a few evenings, you'll likely have a good time, just don't come here expecting a cyberpunk world that you can invest any of yourself in."

But despite incomprehensible narrative, poor communication, and difficulty spikes, Josh said it does sport an incredible visual design, fun encounters, and tight gunplay.