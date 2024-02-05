The Apple Vision Pro could replace every gaming monitor and TV in your home, and it's horrifying

Calling the Apple Vision Pro more than a VR headset is the understatement of the century, but I just realized it could kill off every gaming monitor and TV in your home. At least, it will if the $3,500 pair of goggles ever evolves into a mainstream platform, and it’s thanks to a frankly eerie feature that users are showing off better than the company’s actual advertising.

Price isn’t the only factor that’ll ultimately keep the Apple Vision Pro from becoming the best VR headset for now. From limited app support to being tethered to a rather chonky battery, you could argue this device is more of an early proof of concept designed to entice wealthy tech heads. However, it has seemingly nailed its real objective of delivering a true Augmented Reality experience to those who can afford it, and that win could be terrible news for real-life screens in your house.

Over on Twitter, you’ll find an example of an early Apple Vision Pro adopter using AR to view multiple screens. Shared by thekitze, the demo takes advantage of the headset’s ability to pin displays of all shapes and sizes around their home. As the enthusiast walks around their home, they point out various phantom panels that will stick to a real-life location, just as hardware in the material world would. The result is equally intriguing and horrifying, and it almost feels like the Vision Pro user’s home is haunted by phantom screens.

ok this demo is better than apple's actual ads for vision pro 🤯 pic.twitter.com/DE9IGdGCcGFebruary 4, 2024 See more

The horrors of 24/7 screen time

Watching the unofficial Vision Pro demo now has me actively thinking about whether this headset and future versions could replace all your home displays. I mean, even the humble fridge shopping list has been made redundant in the video, and notepads are much cheaper than the best gaming monitor options.

I’m not by any means saying the technology is ready to send your gaming TV into retirement, nor am I convinced that VR can produce the same results as a panel beaming console and PC visuals into your eyeballs. That said, as a proof of concept, pinning screens virtually in cyberspace works, even if you’ll have to make do with the headset’s 100Hz refresh rate and the usual chance of VR sickness.

As for what might happen in the future? Well, as much as it torments my soul, people will no doubt move towards using VR and AR as monitor alternatives. Naturally, competitive players will still value high refresh panels, as I doubt we’ll see 360Hz headsets that can compete with monitors like the Alienware AW2724HF, even once the concept goes mainstream. Personally, I reckon I’d end up waking up in a cold sweat every night thinking I could see screens out of the corner of my eye.

If you're looking for a more affordable way to play VR games, you'll want to swing by our Meta Quest 3 review to get the low down on the current king of the virtual reality ring.

Fancy something you can actually hold? Check out the best gaming handheld for on the go ways to game. Alternatively, take a peek at the best gaming PC builds if you like to live at your desk.