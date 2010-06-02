The 12 Most Controversial Movie Sex Scenes

The Sex: In a moment which underpins all the hallucinatory guilt and emotional devastation to follow, Willem Dafoe and Charlotte Gainsbourg make love in a scene cross-cut with their young son climbing out of his crib and, as the twin sequences climax, falling to his death.

The Controversy: The moment is deeply unpleasant on its own, but married with later revelations – Gainsbourg's possible knowledge of her son's impending death, the couple's increasingly violent sex, the bit where she chops her bits off – it becomes the foundation for a divisive, exploitative and deeply distressing work. Typical Lars Von Trier, basically.