Thanos' secret history with Asgard will be revealed in December's Thor #29

Thanos, one of the worst villains of the Marvel Universe, has a secret history with Asgard, the home of Thor. And in December's Thor #29, guest writer Torunn Grønbekk and series artist Nic Klein will dig into how Thanos ties into Asgard's past before he takes on Thor in the present.

Thor #29 will follow November 30's Thanos: Death Notes one-shot which invites a host of creators to explore stories of Thanos and Thor's past, while also setting the stage for a big fight between the Thunder God and the Mad Titan.

Death Notes picks up on threads from writer Donny Cates and artist Nic Klein's current Thor run, which started way back when Thor got a preview of his own death back in 2020's Thor: Black Winter (opens in new tab) storyline.

Thor #29 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

In that upcoming throwdown, Thanos will take on Thor while wielding Mjolnir itself, studded with the Infinity Stones - including a new black Infinity Stone. We're guessing it's perhaps a Death Stone, as Thanos will also be leading an army of undead Marvel heroes.

But before all that, Thor #29 will dig into the deeper implications of Thanos' hidden history with Asgard.

"There is something incredibly inventive and bold about [regular series writer Donny Cates] and Nic's Thor, and it's been an absolute delight to guest-write a story for this run," guest writer Grønbekk states in the announcement.

"It's turning out to be just the kind of thing I love – big swings, solid character moments, and deeply human solutions. Also, Nic is impossibly good. There is a special kind of joy to see his pages come together. I don't think I've ever had this much fun making comics!"

Thor #29 goes on sale December 7, with a cover from interior artist Nic Klein, seen here.

