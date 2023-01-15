Texas Chain Saw Massacre shows how it captures people being chopped up by chainsaws in mocap

If you've ever wondered how developers capture people getting chopped up by chainsaws, wonder no more - Gun Interactive is here to show you how it's done.

Along with a couple of new environments screenshots and a taster of both the game's soundtrack and "companion album", the studio has released a fascinating behind-the-scenes video to show how the team acted out the violent acts in the upcoming asymmetrical horror, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

"Shot on location at The House of Moves in Los Angeles, the video diary gives horror fans a fascinating window into the method of mo-cap, illustrating some of the key choreography and physical performance that goes into animating character movements," Gun explains.

"Featuring insight and commentary from the Gun Team and their roster of talent - including industry veteran and horror icon Kane Hodder - this video is the first installment in a series of behind-the-scenes features focused on the craft and experience of making the Texas Chain Saw Massacre."

We also get a peek - well, technically, a listen - at the latest track (opens in new tab) from the game's "companion album", Remains, written by Wes Keltner and Jim Bonney, which was reportedly "very much inspired by the themes evoked by Kim Henkel's original screenplay for the 1974 film".

"Track over track, Remains tells a story, creatively, of a move forced by modernization, into a place much darker and desperate," the developer says.

The upcoming Texas Chainsaw Massacre game, from the minds behind the legally entangled Friday the 13th game, tweaks the asymmetrical horror genre slightly. Instead of the usual 5v1 structure popularized by games like Friday the 13th, Dead by Daylight, and now the excellent Evil Dead: The Game (opens in new tab), Texas Chainsaw Massacre will pit four survivors against three blood-thirsty stalkers.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will release on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and last-gen consoles later this year, as well as being available on Xbox Game Pass from the day of release. We'll let you know just as soon as we get a confirmed release date.