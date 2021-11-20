Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter live stream PPV: how to watch welterweight boxing online

After 37 fights undefeated, could this be current WBO welterweight champ Terence "Bud" Crawford's most difficult fight yet? Find out with a Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter live stream and watch all the boxing action as it happens online.

This intriguing 147-pound match-up at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Nevada sees Crawford up against former champion Shawn Porter in what Bud hopes will be a fight that answers those critics who've questioned the level of opposition he has taken on during his reign.

Having held belts at lightweight and junior welterweight where he was the undisputed champ, Crawford claimed the WBO welterweight title with a TKO of Jeff Horn back in June 2018. He has gone on to make four defences of the title, all via TKO, but many boxing pundits believe he lacks a marquee name on that long list of defeated opponents.

Boasting a solid 31-3-1, 17 KOs record, Porter has gone toe-to-toe with the likes of Kell Brook, Keith Thurman, Errol Spence Jr., Danny Garcia, Yordenis Ugas, and Adrian Broner.

Having lost his WBC belt to Spence in their unification showdown back in 2019, the 34-year-old from Cleveland, Ohio has a point to prove as he aims to rise back up to brings upper echelons.

Read on to see how to watch Crawford vs Porter online from anywhere in the world with times, streaming platforms and all the key information.

Crawford vs Porter worldwide viewing options

How to watch a Crawford vs Porter live stream in the US

Those in the US can watch this title fight via streaming service ESPN+. There are a trio of different options in terms of price, which differ based on whether or not you're already an ESPN Plus subscriber. If you already subscribe, Crawford vs Porter is available to you for the regular pay-per-view price of $69.99. If you haven't yet subscribed to ESPN Plus, then you can take advantage of the great-value PPV Bundle that comes in for the knockdown price of $89.98. That fee will give you access to both the PPV as well as giving you a full year's subscription to ESPN+ - something that would normally set you back $69.99 on its own. The third option is the PPV + Disney Plus/ESPN Plus/Hulu bundle Buy access to Crawford vs Porter for $83.98 and you'll also get one month of access to the Disney Plus Bundle, unlocking all things Marvel, Pixar, The Simpsons, Star Wars and stacks more - the full catalog of live sports and documentaries on ESPN+, plus hundreds of TV box sets and movies on Hulu. The main card is set kick off at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, with Crawford and Porter due for their ring walks at around 11pm ET / 8pm PT - depending on the duration of the other bouts on the bill.

How to watch a Crawford vs Porter live stream in Canada

Bell Crawford vs Porter | CA$69.99 PPV

This welterweight title fight will be available in Canada as a PPV from all major cable operators. You can get it via Bell or Shaw for example, who are offering the fight for CA$69.99 with coverage starting at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

How to watch Crawford vs Porter live stream in the UK

Crawford vs Porter | Sky Sports Crawford vs Porter | Sky Sports

For those in the UK, the great news is that you can watch Crawford vs Porter without paying a hefty PPV fee. Sky Sports have the rights to show the fight, with coverage getting underway at 2am GMT in the early hours of Sunday morning on Sky Sports Main Event. Crawford and Porter are expected to make their ring walks at around 4am. Subscribers will be able to live stream Crawford vs Porter using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. And for cord cutters without Sky, an alternative option comes in the form of online only Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels.

How to watch Crawford vs Porter live stream PPV in Australia

Crawford vs Porter PPV | AU$39.95 through Main Event Crawford vs Porter PPV | AU$39.95 through Main Event

If you're looking to watch Crawford vs Porter event in Australia, you can do so via Main Event. It is selling the PPV for $39.95. While you can buy it directly through Main Event, you can also get it on Foxtel or Kayo Sports instead (still with the PPV cost). The main event is set to start at approximately 2pm AEDT on Sunday afternoon, with coverage beginning at 1pm.

Crawford vs Porter live stream: full fight card

Crawford vs Porter - Full Card

The Main Card begins at 9pm ET / 6pm PT (or 2am GMT on Sunday)

MAIN EVENT: Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter

Esquiva Falcao vs. Patrice Volny

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Hassan N’Dam

Raymond Muratalla vs. Steven Ortiz

