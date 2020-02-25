Temtem roadmap: When to expect ranked matchmaking, player housing, and more

The Temtem roadmap has arrived, and it has directions to tons of exciting features that the game could reach any time between now and fall. Roughly.

Developer CremaGames rolled out the first part of the official Temtem roadmap on its official site , giving fans plenty to look forward to along with some frank expectation setting: "During the game’s development cycle, ideas change constantly and stuff we like today we might not like as much tomorrow. So take everything in here not as confirmed facts, but more like the stuff we would like to include in the game."

(Image credit: CremaGames)

That goes for the dates as well - even with them broken down by season, you shouldn't be surprised if one new feature slips back and another gets moved up. Let's all promise to not be jerks when CremaGames' plans inevitably diverge from the roadmap, so the developers don't get sad and stop announcing upcoming features altogether.

Speaking of, here are summaries for the upcoming features CremaGames has laid out so far:

Ranked matchmaking

On top of the casual duels you can challenge players to right now, the first iteration of Temtem ranked matchmaking is coming in spring-ish. It will start with placement matches to determine your Tamer Matchmaking Rating, then you'll face off with players based on your rating - you'll be able to earn pansun currency for each battle at first, but don't expect that to be permanent. Also, Temtems will be automatically scaled to the level cap with perfect starting values for their stats (SVs), so your team doesn't need perfect breeding to be competitive in ranked matchmaking.

In-game chat

Temtem has had in-game chat before, but it was only rudimentary and it was disabled for the early access launch. CremaGames says a more fully featured version is coming in spring-ish, complete with multiple channels, one-to-one whispers, and optional chat bubbles to see what folks around you are saying.

Player housing

Your youthful Temtem Tamer can embark on the harrowing journey of home ownership starting in summer-ish. The housing supply will be unlimited - no need to play the real estate market like in Final Fantasy 14 - and you'll be able to decorate your house with furniture from new stores all across the Airborne Archipelago. Most of it will just be for looks, but CremaGames is teasing some ideas for useful furniture like egg incubators and fruit trees.

Achievements

Achievements! They're coming! In fall-ish! Most of them will just be the usual badge of honor for completionists, but CremaGames is teasing that some may also come with in-game rewards. Sounds like it could be a great way to earn some special furniture or clothes for your Tamer.

Club management

Want to start a clan for you and your friends? Club Management is what you're looking for, and it's currently set to arrive in spring-ish. At first you'll only be able to give it a name and banner and invite your friends. Later your Club will be able to take part in Dojo Wars, but that's a rad-sounding feature for another time.

Spectator mode

Want to watch other Tamers face off? The first iteration of Spectator Mode is coming in spring-ish and will let you watch competitive matches. CremaGames says it's being careful to make sure players can't use it to their advantage, so only info that both players can see - like HP and stamina percentages, techniques used, and so on - will be displayed.

CremaGames says it will share the next part of the Temtem roadmap tomorrow, this time focusing on mid-term plans "including the Trading House, the Dojo Wars, and details about the end-game island."