Temple Run returns with a new match-3 game exclusive to Apple Arcade

Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure is reviving the iconic mobile game series for a new installment exclusive to Apple Arcade.

Developer Imangi says Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure has been in the works for over two years and will arrive this week bearing over 1,000 levels (exact release times may vary depending on your region). Rather than another infinite runner, the spiritual successor leans into the – you guessed it – match-3 puzzle archetype that's dominated mobile puzzle games for years, which may delight or dismay fans of the original depending on how their gaming habits have changed in the – checks notes – eight years since Temple Run 2 came out.

Early Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure gameplay has begun to pop up online. This intro video from Youtube user Azeemjaffer Gaming shows off the match-3 basics you'd expect as well as some achievements and gadgets thrown into the mix. The official app store listing also confirms that temple runner and lead character Scarlett Fox is back, and with a cute, cartoony look.

Apple Arcade seemed pretty promising from the get-go, but it's become a powerhouse of mobile titles in the past year especially. The subscription service recently snapped up a cancelled Castlevania game and Platinum Games' new action game World of Demons , and the addition of a new Temple Run, a series which has been known as a staple time killer for years, may put another strong feather in its cap.