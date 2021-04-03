Platinum Games' new action game, World of Demons, is an Apple Arcade exclusive

Platinum Games has released an all-new action game, World of Demons, exclusively on Apple Arcade.

"To defeat demons, you must dominate them," Platinum teases in the brief video description. "Jump into the mysterious world of yokai with Platinum Games' brand new hack n' slash game, World of Demons."

Here, take a look at the game in action yourself:

There are more details on the official website , too. Platinum says players will assume the role of a samurai leading an army of yokai minions as "they embark on a mission against evil".

"The game is set in a beautiful environment inspired by traditional Japanese artwork with gorgeous stages pulled from ukiyo-e woodblock prints," the team explains.

"Along the way, they'll meet samurai allies and a menagerie of yokai, each with their own techniques and combo possibilities. Players will expand their arsenal of abilities to conquer all foes that stand before them, ultimately facing the fearsome Shuten Doji, lord of all oni.

"Sharpen your steel as this samurai tale is about to begin."

Apple Arcade has seen tremendous growth over the last few months, to the point that it's become the marquee mobile gaming subscription service in the same way Xbox Game Pass has taken over that space for consoles.

That said, not all fans are pleased to see the exclusivity.

"This some kind of in-season April Fool's joke?" asked one commenter beneath the YouTube teaser. "I've never been so hype, then so disappointed inside of [one] minute before…" lamented another.

World of Demons is out now exclusively on Apple Arcade.