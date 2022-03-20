Tekken: Bloodlines is a new animated show coming to Netflix later this year

There is a new anime Tekken series coming to Netflix later this year - Tekken: Bloodline.

Though the precise premiere date has yet to be confirmed - or any other details, for that matter - Netflix is has shared a poster, a minute-long teaser video, and confirmed that the show is coming in 2022.

Check out the action yourself below:

"Jin Kazama learned the family self-defense arts, Kazama-Style Traditional Martial Arts, from his mother at an early age," states the YouTube video description. "Even so, he was powerless when a monstrous evil suddenly appeared, destroying everything dear to him, changing his life forever.

"Angry at himself for being unable to stop it, Jin vowed revenge and sought absolute power to exact it. His quest will lead to the ultimate battle on a global stage - The King of Iron Fist Tournament."

In the first animated series from the 3D fighting game TEKKEN, Jin Kazama goes on a heroic mission leading to the ultimate battle — the King of Iron Fist Tournament. TEKKEN: BLOODLINE comes to Netflix worldwide in 2022. pic.twitter.com/D4tU0LiKOkMarch 19, 2022 See more

From the teaser, we get a glimpse at some of the Tekken characters we'll get to see in the show, including King, Ogre, Kazuya Mishima, Leroy Smith, Jun Kazama, and Paul Phoenix.

Did you know Netflix is cracking down on password sharing by trialing new features in Central and South America?

Limited to just Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru for the time being, subscribers are receiving a prompt inviting them to add viewers who don't like in the same household for 2,380 CLP in Chile, $2.99 USD in Costa Rica, and 7.9 PEN in Peru.

"We’ve always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account, with features like separate profiles and multiple streams in our Standard and Premium plans," the platform's director of product innovation Chengyi Long said at the time.

"While these have been hugely popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared. As a result, accounts are being shared between households – impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members."