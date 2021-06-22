Ted Lasso season 2 release date, cast, trailer – and everything else you need to know about AFC Richmond’s return

Over the past year, you might have (rightfully) heeded Ted Lasso’s words of wisdom: "Be a goldfish." If that’s the case, there’s every chance you need a primer to get you ready for Ted Lasso season 2. The return of AFC Richmond – biscuits and all – is sure to rank highly on your list of 2021 highlights. If you’re anything like us, you probably couldn’t get enough of Jason Sudeikis’ lovable Coach Lasso first time around and, you'll be pleased to know, its sophomore year is already looking bigger and better than ever.

In preparation of its comeback on Apple TV Plus, we’ve searched high and low, brushed up on the offside rule, and uncovered everything you could possibly need to know about Ted Lasso season 2. Whether you call it soccer, football, or are newcomers to the beautiful game, everything is here: release date, cast news, and even the very first trailer as AFC Richmond look to bounce back from relegation. Go, Greyhounds!

(Image credit: Apple)

For now, there is a little bit of confusion surrounding the Ted Lasso season 2 release date. One thing is for certain: the show is back streaming on Apple TV Plus from July 23. What’s less clear is how many episodes will be dropping on that date. The first season released its first three episodes in one batch, then aired the remaining seven every week on Fridays.

It could well be the same again. If that’s the case, expect the fourth episode on July 30, with the show to run weekly across August and September – just in time for the new Premier League season. Collider is also reporting that we’re getting 12 episodes, not 10, this year. Back of the net.

That also means anyone hoping to take advantage of Apple’s seven-day trial for new customers to watch the whole season all at once can’t do so – at least not in July.

Ted Lasso season 2 trailer: first look at the new season

In case there was any doubt, the music choice from the first Ted Lasso season 2 trailer makes it very clear that Ted Lasso and his squad are very much under pressure.

Backed by the Queen and David Bowie song, the full-length trailer gives us a taste of things to come in the upcoming season. Judging by the trailer, it’s not all going to go AFC Richmond’s way, with more than one fruiter w-word seemingly being chanted in Ted’s direction.

The trailer also sees the introduction of Ted Lasso’s angry alter-ego Led Tasso. In one particularly heated moment on the training pitch, he overturns a table stacked with water bottles before returning from his trance-like state. Pressure gets to us all.

Things aren’t all doom and gloom in South London, however. The trailer also teases a Christmas episode as well as AFC Richmond on the verge of "making history." There’s even a snazzy new orange away kit that we’ll all be hoping adorns our wardrobes later this year.

Ted Lasso season 2 cast: who's signed a new deal?

(Image credit: Apple)

Jason Sudeikis is, obviously, back as Ted Lasso. Joining him is the usual cast of colorful characters in Richmond-upon-Thames: owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham), Keeley (Juno Temple), tough-tackling midfielder Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), kitman-turned-assistant Nathan (Nick Mohammed), and Rebecca’s loyal lapdog Higgins (Jeremy Swift). Expect cocky showboat and Man City starlet Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) to make a return too.

Also spotted in the first trailer are AFC Richmond’s squad members, including Sam (Toheeb Jimoh), and Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernandez). We also wouldn’t be surprised to see Anthony Head reprise his role as Rebecca’s ex-husband and perpetual thorn in Ted’s side, Rupert Mannion.

Joining the Ted Lasso cast in season 2 is I May Destroy You’s Sarah Niles. As per Deadline, Niles is playing Sharon "a sports psychologist who has been brought in to work with AFC Richmond."

Ted Lasso season 2 story: where does AFC Richmond go from here?

(Image credit: Apple)

The first thing you should know following AFC Richmond’s fall from grace at the end of the first season is that Ted Lasso is planned as a three-season story (H/T ComicBook.com).

Does that make Ted Lasso season 2 The Empire Strikes Back of Ted Lasso’s time across the pond and south of the river? Not necessarily. While the above trailer also provides us a hint of what’s coming our way this July off the pitch, we can expect the story on it to revolve around AFC Richmond’s battles to get promoted from the Championship after being relegated from the Premier League.

Another emerging plot line this year, at least according to the trailers, is that of Roy Kent and Keeley’s fledgling relationship. Jamie Tartt is likely to loom large as the season wears on – especially given that AFC Richmond, inexplicably, have seemingly made it all the way to Wembley to face Tartt's Manchester City. Spoilers for the uninitiated: that likely means AFC Richmond achieve the impossible and will reach either the semi-finals or the final of the prestigious FA Cup.

Does glory await? We'll find out very soon. At the very least, let's hope we find out where Ted got those biscuits from.