Tears of the Kingdom official collector's guide up for pre-order – 40% off at Amazon

Zelda fever has taken over the web. Everyone is obsessed with Tears of the Kingdom, and rightly so! Not only is the game fantastic but it has already amassed 10 million sales in three days, proving it's a bonafide hit. For anyone that wants to take their fandom of the game to the next level, the official collector's guide is now up for pre-order – and cheaper than ever before.

Amazon has The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – The Complete Official Guide: Collector's Edition (hardcover) available for $26.99 (opens in new tab). This is a huge 40% deduction that equals to a saving of $18 from the book's MSRP of $44.99. This is the lowest price for the guide since the listing went live. That same great deal is also available at Walmart for $26.99 (opens in new tab), in case you have a preference for retailers.

If you'd prefer a paperback, that version has been slashed from $29.99 to $20.43 at Amazon. While not as big of a saving as the hardcover, you are getting the book for $9.56 (32%) less than its typical price. For further comparison, make sure to check in on the best Nintendo Switch accessories 2023 , where we have all the top gadgets and collector's items for your console.

Save $18 - Now down to its lowest-ever pre-order price, the official Zelda collector's guide edition can be picked up for 40% less than its MSRP. This is a great way to secure the hardcover book in time for its June 16th release date while saving some cash.

Save $18 - Walmart is also offering pre-orders for the official Zelda collector's guide edition with a 40% discount applied. Secure a pre-order today in time for the book's June 16th launch.

Like the majority of critics, we highly praised The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in our review, stating that it "was worth the six-year wait". Specifically, we adored how its "new powers and systems open whole realms of gameplay" alongside how it "makes Hyrule fresh again". We did note, however, that "the depths are a bit of a drag". Either way, with a Metacritic (opens in new tab) score of 96, the game is one of the highest-rated of all time.

Whether it's a new Zelda amiibo, the official Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch, or just the game itself, we've rounded up all the latest deals below:

