Unless you’re well schooled in anime from the ‘70s, you probably won’t recognize many of the fighters set to appear in Tatsunoko vs. Capcom: Ultimate All-Stars. Of course, years of gaming have taught us everything we need to know about the Capcom characters in this gigantic crossover fighting game for the Wii. But who the heck is Doronjo or Gold Lightan? We decided to do some investigation with an early build of the game we thought we’d never see in the West - and we’re here to report that Tatsunoko vs. Capcom is shaping up to be quite a formidable fighter for the Wii.

Check out the videos below for a collection of the most over-the-top Hyper Combo finishers from the Tatsunoko and Capcom camps. The award for our favorite Tatsunoko Hyper Combo definitely goes to Yatterman’s Doronjo for working a three-man bicycle into a special attack for the first time in the history of fighting games. Capcom’s Frank West also gets props for blinding his opponent with a giant Servbot before smashing them silly for several billion points of damage.



Above: When we saw Frank West and Viewtiful Joe team up for the first time, our heads nearly exploded

Tatsunoko vs. Capcom: Ultimate All-Stars is currently scheduled to hit store shelves in January, 2010. In the meantime, be sure to check out our features below for more Street Fighter goodness - and a detailed look at the 28 characters in Capcom’s craziest crossover since Marvel vs. Capcom.

Dec 9, 2009



Don’t know Saki Omokane from Yatterman? The answers are here



Our wallpaper-sized tribute to each and every world warrior



Real gamers take note – Nintendo’s oft-ignored console still demands your respect