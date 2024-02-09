Talk to Me’s Sophie Wilde says her dream role is DC villain Harley Quinn

Sophie Wilde might have made a name for herself in the world of horror, but the actor actually has her heart set on a very different role. Speaking to GamesRadar+ following her nomination for the EE BAFTA Rising Star Award, the Talk to Me star said she’d love to play Batman villain Harley Quinn.

"Yes, I'm like someone cast me in Batman, that would be so sick," she says. "I think I'm drawn to slightly unhinged people, I find that really fun. When I was in second-year drama school, I played Richard the Third and I think that's probably one of my favorite characters I've ever played. Him, Mia [in Talk to Me], something about being slightly unstable, slightly in a darker space, I think I'm really drawn to. Maybe because I'm such a bubbly person, it excites me to play something so different to myself. I just think it'd be so much fun."

Well, there’s certainly a gap for the villain, following the rejig of DC under new CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. Margot Robbie is not thought to be returning to the role in the new films, and not only this but there’s the wider DC universe too, which includes Matt Reeves’ The Batman films.

As for more certain projects on the horizon, Wilde will next star in Babygirl from Bodies Bodies Bodies director Halina Reijn. The movie about a CEO who begins an affair with a much-younger intern also stars Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson, and Antonio Banderas.

Wilde is currently filming the project, which says has been "amazing", adding: "Honestly, it's a masterclass. I feel like I've just taken it to be such an incredible learning experience. Working with people who are just so grounded in their craft and just so brilliant is honestly such a pleasure. I'm just completely in awe of everyone."

