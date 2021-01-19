Tales from the Borderlands could be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X

Tales from the Borderlands could be coming to next-gen consoles as a collection, if information from SteamDB and ratings by PEGI are any indication.

Earlier today on Reddit, a user noted that PEGI rated Tales from the Borderlands for release on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S in December 2020. If you're unfamiliar with PEGI, it's the UK ratings boards for games and films, performing the same ratings role as the ESRB in the US.

Additionally, Tales from the Borderlands's SteamDB page may provide more indicators of an impending next-gen console launch. Looking at the game's update history, you can see two versions of the game, dedicated to "vtest" and "ratings" specifically, indicating that a new version of the game undergoing testing for final release.

This isn't the first time that information of a re-release for Tales from the Borderlands has surfaced. In March 2020, a leaked trailer for Tales from the Borderlands Redux emerged online, claiming the supposed re-release would use unseen footage and more.

We haven't seen or heard anything about a possible re-release of Tales from the Borderlands since then. If Telltale's game really could be seeing the light of day again, the PEGI rating in particular is a pretty clear indicator that it's coming sooner rather than later.

