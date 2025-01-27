With these lowest ever prices, these Villainous deals are plotting to take over my board game collection

Whether it's Disney Villainous, Marvel Villainous, or Star Wars Villainous, the Villainous games consistently feature among our picks for the best board games. But despite all the fun you'll have with them, after multiple playthroughs, you might find yourself hankering for a little more variety. Thankfully, the Villainous expandalones (yep, that's standalone expansions) have you covered.



If you're hoping to expand your Villainous collection or are looking to get your first taste of this delightfully devilish board game series, now is the perfect time. That's because we're seeing some stellar deals on not one but three Villainous titles.



For example, Disney Villainous Sugar and Spite – featuring King Candy from Wreck-It-Ralph and Shere Khan from The Jungle Book – has shot down to its lowest ever price. Where it would usually set you back $19.99, Disney Villainous Sugar and Spite is currently $9.99 at Amazon. Check out below for even more savings.

Disney Villainous Sugar and Spite | $19.99 $9.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - This ridiculously sweet deal is the lowest price we've seen for Disney Villainous Sugar and Spite. While sales do see this expandalone float somewhere around the $15 mark, $10 is best price you'll snag for this board game.



Buy it if:

✅ The Jungle Book and Wreck-It-Ralph are some of your favorite Disney flicks

✅ You enjoy the gameplay loop of Disney Villainous



Don't buy it if:

❌ You have your eye on another Villainous expandalone (and aren't tempted to just pick up both)

❌ You're not a fan of asymmetrical board games



⭐ UK price: £24.99 £19.99 at Wayland Games

Star Wars Villainous Revenge at Last | $19.99 $9.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Star Wars Villainous Revenge at Last is at its lowest ever price … at last! Okay, maybe that's a tad dramatic given the expansion only released in August 2024. Still, this $10 discount is definitely a welcome sight. Buy it if:

✅ You're ready to join the dark side

✅ You agree that red lightsabers are the coolest



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're more of a Star Trek guy

❌ You want to pick up another Star Wars Villainous game instead ⭐ UK price: £24.99 £19.99 at Wayland Games

Marvel Villainous We Are Venom | $15.49 $10.30 at Amazon

Save $5 - Single-character expansion We Are Venom dropped to its lowest price of $7.59 back in November. I'll admit that missing out on that steal definitely stings a little but you're still getting a pretty legit deal at $5 off. Buy it if:

✅ You're a big Marvel fan

✅ You want an extraterrestrial add-on to your Marvel Villainous collection



Don't buy it if:

❌ You find *that tongue* just too bloody creepy

❌ You want a Villainous title that you can play without any other additions ⭐ UK price: £21.99 £17.59 at Wayland Games

Should you buy Villainous expandalone games?

(Image credit: Future)

Just when you thought you'd seen the limits of Disney's influence, the big mouse went and took the board game world by storm with Villainous, its range of family-friendly asymmetrical strategy games based on the dark side of the Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel universes.



While mainline Villainous titles allow up to four players to take up the role of cinematic baddies, the Villainous expandalone games usually contain two villains instead. As a result of their smaller scope, they are easier to learn to play, have a reduced price point, and will take up a decent bit less space in your board game collection. I can say from experience, that last factor is a big ol' win if you too have a tiny apartment but can't help falling in love with new board games.

While Villainous expandalone games can put a fun twist on your usual Villianous experience, these titles can be played separately from the core Disney Villainous, Marvel Villainous, and Star Wars Villainous games. As a matter of fact, you don't have to have ever played any of the original Villainous installments to get to grips with these spin-offs. So, all the best Disney Villianous expansions are ready for you to dive into whether you've played Disney Villainous previously or not.



However, there are plenty of benefits to mixing sets of Villains together. The only issue you might run into with this mix-and-match approach is that villains have to be from the same cinematic universe. For example, villains from Star Wars Villainous and its spin-offs can't be pitted against those from Marvel or Disney. Beyond that though, go nuts – it feels good to be bad!

