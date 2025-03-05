Two legendary essentials for your board game collection are better than half price right now

News
By
published

Catan and Ticket to Ride are dirt cheap on Amazon

Ticket to Ride and Catan art side by side
(Image credit: Days of Wonder / Catan Studio)

In wake of the Catan 6th Edition announcement the other weeek, the current Catan 5th Edition is on sale, and for better than half price. This comes alongside another legendary board game for the same price: Ticket to Ride.

Right now at Amazon, you can get Catan, the game that paved the way for Eurogames, for $30 off. Usually you'd find Catan skirting $45-50, you can currently get Catan for $25 at Amazon. It hasn't been this cheap for ages. The same goes for Ticket to Ride at $25 which has only been this cheap a few times since 2019. Not bad if you want to buff out our board game collection for game night.

UK folks will be pleased to learn Catan is still enjoying a deep discount over here in ol' Blightey, with the price having dropped to a tasty £39 at Amazon. While Ticket to Ride is just £29.99 at Amazon. Great deals all-round then.

Catan 5th Edition | $54.99$25 at AmazonSave $30 -Buy it if:Don't buy it if:Price check:UK price:£49.99

Catan 5th Edition | $54.99 $25 at Amazon
Save $30 - This deal has had a little extra off in the past few weeks, and its still a great deal! Even better when it's a game with such a huge legacy attached to it.

Buy it if:
✅ You love economics based board games
✅ You're looking for an easy gateway game to play with the family

Don't buy it if:
❌ You're more about combat-centered games

Price check:
💲Zavvi | $36.99

UK price:
Amazon | £49.99 £38.74

View Deal
Ticket to Ride | $54.99$25 at AmazonSave $30 -Buy it if:Don't buy it if:Price check:UK price:£44.99

Ticket to Ride | $54.99 $25 at Amazon
Save $30 - This game has only been this cheap around four times since about 2019 according to our price matching software, so now is a great time to nab one of the best train themed board games on the market.

Buy it if:
✅ You're train obsessed
✅ You're looking for something easy to learn, with lots of take-that action

Don't buy it if:
❌ You prefer narrative focussed board games

Price check:
💲Zavvi | $25

UK price:
Amazon | £44.99 £29.99

View Deal

Should you buy Catan and Ticket To Ride?

There are plenty of reasons to have Catan in your board game compendium, not least because it's a game with a massive legacy behind it. Catan was pivotal in spreading the Eurogame genre across the globe, and making the world see that Economics games were good, actually.

It's a simple setup, with easy-to-explain rules and a shortish game time compared to many eurogames today. While it can feel rudimentary against a backdrop of complex games, as I noted in my Catan review, it's one that the whole family can still enjoy without having to spend ages explaining everything.

As for Ticket to Ride, while it's not the most strat heavy game in the world, it does deliver thoughtful gameplay to titilate train enjoyers and adventurers alike. It managed to get our Editor's Choice badge, too, which is saying a lot.

For more recommendations, why not check out the announcement of a Catan version of the Exit board game, or some advice for artists from someone who worked on Catan 6th Edition.

TOPICS
Katie Wickens
Katie Wickens
Freelance writer

Katie is a freelance writer with almost 5 years experience in covering everything from tabletop RPGs, to video games and tech. Besides earning a Game Art and Design degree up to Masters level, she is a designer of board games, board game workshop facilitator, and an avid TTRPG Games Master - not to mention a former Hardware Writer over at PC Gamer.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Someone rolls dice at the table while playing Catan
I haven't seen Catan this cheap since the sales some two years ago
The Lord of the Rings Journeys in Middle Earth board game on blue background
Get the Lord of the Rings: Journeys in Middle Earth board game for just $88 right now
People playing Expeditions: Around The World
Trot the globe for next to nothing with this half price board game deal
Disney Lorcana Gateway box alongside other board games
I'm sorry, but this Disney Lorcana deal is outrageous
The 15th Edition Agricola with addons
I wish I'd waited for this discount on Agricola's Limited Edition
Meeple in Doggerland on the board
Create megoliths and cave paintings in deep prehistoric strategy board game Doggerland, now half price
Latest in Tabletop Gaming
Terraforming Mars TTRPG logo on top art of mars colonists
Terraforming Mars TTRPG crowdfund hits almost $200,000 in one day as fans flock to name a space city after themselves
Ticket to Rde and Catan art side by side
Two legendary essentials for your board game collection are better than half price right now
The White Deer Inn in the Suikoden game
Fans are concerned Critical Role's Suikoden one-shot will be ruined by one player's "complete incompetence and blaming the game"
Warhammer 40k Wrath and Glory Core Rulebook art featuring a Tech Priest, a White Scars Space Marine and others
Worth over $200, this $25 Warhammer 40k TTRPG bundle will send you to the 41st millennium for less
Doggerland player board
Doggerland review: "A delicate dance of survival and management that doesn't feel weighted toward a single strategy"
Narset flowing in the air with waves of blue magic floating around her
MTG Tarkir: Dragonstorm’s autistic hero may be able to protect the multiverse but that doesn’t make her immune to sensory overload
Latest in News
Frieren: Beyond Journey&#039;s End season 2 visual
One of the best fantasy anime in recent years gets January 2026 release window for season 2
Helldivers 2 Ultimatum
Helldivers 2 has a Major Order problem, but the solution isn't simple because "having 100% participation means the MOs will always be won and that introduces other issues"
Terraforming Mars TTRPG logo on top art of mars colonists
Terraforming Mars TTRPG crowdfund hits almost $200,000 in one day as fans flock to name a space city after themselves
Ticket to Rde and Catan art side by side
Two legendary essentials for your board game collection are better than half price right now
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Daredevil: Born Again episode 1 references Spider-Man, and Marvel fans are excited about what it might mean for the future
Robert Pattinson in Mickey 17
Mickey 17 director Bong Joon Ho would love to tackle the book's sequel too, but has a "plethora of new, weird ideas" he wants to make first
More about tabletop gaming
Terraforming Mars TTRPG logo on top art of mars colonists

Terraforming Mars TTRPG crowdfund hits almost $200,000 in one day as fans flock to name a space city after themselves
The White Deer Inn in the Suikoden game

Fans are concerned Critical Role's Suikoden one-shot will be ruined by one player's "complete incompetence and blaming the game"
Frieren: Beyond Journey&#039;s End season 2 visual

One of the best fantasy anime in recent years gets January 2026 release window for season 2
See more latest
Most Popular
Frieren: Beyond Journey&#039;s End season 2 visual
One of the best fantasy anime in recent years gets January 2026 release window for season 2
Robert Pattinson in Mickey 17
Mickey 17 director Bong Joon Ho would love to tackle the book's sequel too, but has a "plethora of new, weird ideas" he wants to make first
Terraforming Mars TTRPG logo on top art of mars colonists
Terraforming Mars TTRPG crowdfund hits almost $200,000 in one day as fans flock to name a space city after themselves
Helldivers 2 Ultimatum
Helldivers 2 has a Major Order problem, but the solution isn't simple because "having 100% participation means the MOs will always be won and that introduces other issues"
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Daredevil: Born Again episode 1 references Spider-Man, and Marvel fans are excited about what it might mean for the future
The White Deer Inn in the Suikoden game
Fans are concerned Critical Role's Suikoden one-shot will be ruined by one player's "complete incompetence and blaming the game"
A woman places a brick onto the Lego Beauty and the Beast Castle, which sits on a dark table
Lego just revealed a Beauty and the Beast set and it'll destroy my bank balance
Minecraft key art showing Steve holding a pickaxe.
Minecraft modder uses "3 hours of my life that I'll never get back" to create a new mod that gives Steve Jack Black's voice
Minecraft characters Alex and Steve riding in mine carts in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, being chased by Bowser Jr..
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate villain Minecraft Steve is the star of the "best Smash clip of all time," as genius player makes a literal Trojan Horse to destroy an unsuspecting opponent
Robert Pattinson in Mickey 17
Director Bong Joon Ho says Robert Pattinson was "born" to play one of his Mickey 17 characters, with The Lighthouse convincing him he could take on both parts