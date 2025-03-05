Two legendary essentials for your board game collection are better than half price right now

In wake of the Catan 6th Edition announcement the other weeek, the current Catan 5th Edition is on sale, and for better than half price. This comes alongside another legendary board game for the same price: Ticket to Ride.

Right now at Amazon, you can get Catan, the game that paved the way for Eurogames, for $30 off. Usually you'd find Catan skirting $45-50, you can currently get Catan for $25 at Amazon. It hasn't been this cheap for ages. The same goes for Ticket to Ride at $25 which has only been this cheap a few times since 2019. Not bad if you want to buff out our board game collection for game night.

UK folks will be pleased to learn Catan is still enjoying a deep discount over here in ol' Blightey, with the price having dropped to a tasty £39 at Amazon. While Ticket to Ride is just £29.99 at Amazon. Great deals all-round then.

Catan 5th Edition | $54.99 $25 at Amazon

Save $30 - This deal has had a little extra off in the past few weeks, and its still a great deal! Even better when it's a game with such a huge legacy attached to it.



Buy it if:

✅ You love economics based board games

✅ You're looking for an easy gateway game to play with the family



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're more about combat-centered games



Price check:

💲Zavvi | $36.99



UK price:

⭐ Amazon | £49.99 £38.74

Ticket to Ride | $54.99 $25 at Amazon

Save $30 - This game has only been this cheap around four times since about 2019 according to our price matching software, so now is a great time to nab one of the best train themed board games on the market.



Buy it if:

✅ You're train obsessed

✅ You're looking for something easy to learn, with lots of take-that action



Don't buy it if:

❌ You prefer narrative focussed board games



Price check:

💲Zavvi | $25



UK price:

⭐ Amazon | £44.99 £29.99

Should you buy Catan and Ticket To Ride?

There are plenty of reasons to have Catan in your board game compendium, not least because it's a game with a massive legacy behind it. Catan was pivotal in spreading the Eurogame genre across the globe, and making the world see that Economics games were good, actually.

It's a simple setup, with easy-to-explain rules and a shortish game time compared to many eurogames today. While it can feel rudimentary against a backdrop of complex games, as I noted in my Catan review, it's one that the whole family can still enjoy without having to spend ages explaining everything.

As for Ticket to Ride, while it's not the most strat heavy game in the world, it does deliver thoughtful gameplay to titilate train enjoyers and adventurers alike. It managed to get our Editor's Choice badge, too, which is saying a lot.

For more recommendations, why not check out the announcement of a Catan version of the Exit board game, or some advice for artists from someone who worked on Catan 6th Edition.