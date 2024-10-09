This Warhammer 40K Kill Team: Hivestorm deal is the one I've waited for all Prime Day

Warhammer 40K Kill Team: Hivestorm has reignited my love of the skirmish wargame, so I had my fingers crossed that it'd get a price cut for Prime Day. Lo and behold: a discount hath appeared. Praise the Emperor!

You can currently pick up the game's latest edition for $191.50 at Amazon rather than $230, and even though it's not listed as a deal, you'd normally be paying almost $40 more for the starter set (in the UK its £121.45 at Zatu instead of the usual £145.) In fact, I'm struggling to find it for less anywhere else. If you want Warhammer 40K Kill Team: Hivestorm for as little as possible, I don't think you can do much better.

While there are plenty of Prime Day board game deals to get excited about, this is the one I've been waiting for. Just move quickly - I don't know how long this offer will last, and I've already seen Hivestorm selling out elsewhere.

Kill Team: Hivestorm | $230 $191.50 at Amazon

Save $38.50 - I've yet to find a better offer on the new Warhammer boxset, and I think this may be its lowest ever price as well. Yes, it may dip even further as time goes on (we're only a week out from launch, after all). However, I can't say for sure how long that'll take, or if we'll see a better deal in the near future. With that in mind, and because Hivestorm is flavor of the month, I'd probably recommend diving in.



Buy it if:

✅ You want to get the new edition

✅ You're new to Kill Team



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd rather wait for the core rules separately



Price check:

💲 Miniature Market | OOS

💲 Warhammer | $230



⭐ UK price: £145 £121.45 at Zatu

Should you buy Warhammer 40K Kill Team: Hivestorm?

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

I've been a fan of Kill Team for a little while now, and out of all Warhammer's game systems, it might be the one that's grabbed me the most in recent years - it's quick, and easy to get into. Crucially for the time-starved among us, it doesn't require you to paint up a massive army. Rather than dozens of troops, you're controlling tight-knit bands of warriors instead that rarely number more than 10.

Hivestorm introduces the most recent version of the game, and I think it's made plenty of improvements on an already good formula. The value present here is impressive, too; alongside the full core rulebook and two Kill Teams (the jetpack-wielding Tempestus Aquilons and insectoid Vespid Stingwings), you're getting accessories, tokens, a scenario book, and enough terrain to fill a board. There's literally everything you need to play in here, and Kill Team: Hivestorm might be the best starter set Warhammer has made, if you ask me. I really don't have much I can criticise it for beyond its MSRP, and that's obviously been chipped away at via this deal.

