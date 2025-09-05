This is not a drill, I've found Kill Team: Tomb World stock in the US

I'm not gonna beat around the bush here, because Kill Team: Tomb World (the incredibly hard-to-find box set) is available again in the US.

Drop what you're doing, because the new season pack is currently on offer for $212.99 at Miniature Market rather than the usual $250. That would be a headline in and of itself, but the fact that it's up for grabs at all is even more noteworthy. This core box has been devilishly difficult to get hold of since pre-orders went live last Saturday, and I've barely seen hide nor hair of it until now. I've covered Warhammer and the best board games for a while so am used to high demand on anticipated new releases, but the speed with which this has been snapped up has surprised even me.

Kill Team: Tomb World | $250 $212.99 at Miniature Market

Save $37 - If you've not encountered Miniature Market before, it's an indie retailer that I've found to be very reliable for everything from wargaming to board games. It may also feel strange to see a retailer reducing the cost of such a hard-to-find item already, but that's pretty standard for third-party stores where Warhammer is concerned. Usually you'll see a reduction of up to 20% at retailers like this.



Buy it if:

✅ You want to get in on the new season

✅ You've been waiting for a Necron team



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're happy to wait and see what's next



Price check:

💲 Lol, it's out of stock everywhere else Read more ▼

The fact that Tomb World is snapped up as soon as it hits shelves means I'm astounded it's still up for grabs, but if you needed a reason to add it to your collection, this is the start of a new Kill Team season. In other words, everything that follows will build on the foundation laid out here; the next two box sets (or more, who knows) should use and add to the Tomb World terrain, making it an essential purchase. That Tomb World scenery will become available separately at some point, yes, but this is the only way to get the mission pack that goes with it.

Similarly, Deathwatch and the Necron squads are going to be bundled by themselves in the future... but not for a while, if previous trends are anything to go by. As such, you'll need this box if you don't want to twiddle your thumbs and wait.

Personally, I'd highly recommend diving in. Kill Team is probably my favorite Warhammer system to play, and I've thoroughly enjoyed diving into the previous few seasons. It's quicker and more visceral than Warhammer 40K if you ask me; you have just one specialized squad to focus on, and the speed with which battle is joined means troops will likely get turned into giblets faster than you can say "Praise the Emperor." It's a very different kind of tactical challenge, and it's one I adore as someone with less free time than I used to have.

Either way, don't hang around. This box set will sell out by the end of the day unless I'm greatly mistaken, at which point you'll have to keep an eye on our guide for where to buy Kill Team: Tomb World.

More Warhammer goodies

For other tabletop shenanigans, why not drop in on our guide to the best adult board games or the best tabletop RPGs?