This gorgeous Ghibli-style Dungeons & Dragons 5e campaign setting just dropped on D&D Beyond

News
By published

Whimsy and weirdness await on the island of Obojima

Illustrations from Obojima D&amp;D supplement
(Image credit: 1985 Games)

A wondrous world of Studio Ghibli-inspired shenanigans has just opened up on D&D Beyond, and things are about to get strange for dungeon masters and Dungeons & Dragons players alike thanks to Obojima: Tales From The Tall Grass. Featuring heaps of new subclasses, feats, backgrounds, and even a few new playable species, Obojima puts a cozy twist on one of the best tabletop RPGs around, and now you can access it through one of the best online resources made for your D&D sessions.

The Obojima: Tales From The Tall Grass Kickstarter was funded a while back, with over 23,000 backers pledging $2,610,869 to bring the project to life. Speaking to D&D Beyond, one of the supplement's lead designers, Jeremiah Crofton, says that the world was designed to accommodate the question of how each feat, subclass, or spell might "naturally evolve in a world like Obojima." Thanks to 1985 Games' masterful additions to the world of D&D, you can expect a boatload of content that oozes everything that Hayo Miyazaki himself might have jammed into an official Ghibli TRPG, including:

  • 180+ brewable potions
  • 130+ ingredients
  • 60 new monsters and NPCs
  • 50 new spells
  • 48 magical items
  • 20 new feats
  • 11 subclasses
  • 8 familiars
  • 6 backgrounds
  • 4 detailed factions
  • 3 new species

From covens, to sword schools, and collectives of roaming knights, there are four different factions spread across the island of Obojima. Crofton makes it clear that many of these factions are linked with the wealth of new backgrounds and subclasses. For example, the "Waxwork Rogue subclass started off as a subsect of the Courier Brigade—the group of knights that deliver packages all across the island".

(Image credit: 1985 Games)

The Belly Brewer Barbarian subclass is one of my favorites (what an amazing name), because it lets players forage for food and munch it down to create their concoctions in a very Barbarian "I eat it without thinking" way (I'm looking at you, my orc-who-thinks-he's-an-elf compatriot from our current campaign). The Belly Brewer can then switch between modes when they fly into a rage, letting that digesting food change their body shape and help them deal extra damage in some really strange ways.

That's just a taster of the kind of content you can now find on D&D Beyond's Obojima: Tales From The Tall Grass page, which is currently $29.99 (down from $39.99).

If the cozy Ghibli vibe is your thing, why not learn about the wonderful trend that is solo RPGs, or check out some of the best board games around while youre on a tabletop kick?

See more Games News
CATEGORIES
Katie Wickens
Katie Wickens
Freelance writer

Katie is a freelance writer with almost 5 years experience in covering everything from tabletop RPGs, to video games and tech. Besides earning a Game Art and Design degree up to Masters level, she is a designer of board games, board game workshop facilitator, and an avid TTRPG Games Master - not to mention a former Hardware Writer over at PC Gamer.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Obojima
This new indie D&D campaign setting brings Studio Ghibli and Zelda: Breath of the Wild aesthetics and worldbuilding to the tabletop RPG, and I'm already scheming hard as a DM
An adventuring party points at a tower in the distance
New D&D not piquing your interest? Dragonbane's newest free old-school quickstart adventure will surely sate your appetite instead
Screenshots from the Legend in the Mist TRPG
D&D is "Great for sh*ts & giggles, but it's so saturated with magic that magic doesn't matter" says Legend in the Mist's lead designer
Screenshots from the Dolmenwood TRPG
Dolmenwood Review: "A beautifully dark array of narrative seeds waiting to be sewn"
D&amp;D character sheet and cards from Heroes of the Borderlands box set
The new D&D Starter Set is the first one I've been excited about in years
Arydia: The Paths We Dare Tread in play
This board game TRPG hybrid delivers something D&D hasn't quite managed to capture for me
Latest in Tabletop Gaming
Illustrations from Obojima D&amp;D supplement
This gorgeous Ghibli-style Dungeons & Dragons 5e campaign setting just dropped on D&D Beyond
Tales from The Loop illusrtations
Save up to 50% on the Tales from The Loop board game and TTRPG: dive into more strange stories wrought by The Electric State author
Thanara&#039;s Throne room made in Sigil
D&D Beyond's Sigil software isn't the worst VTT around, but it has a long way to go to compete with other 3D map makers
Xanathar&#039;s Guide book
Save up to $55 on these three essential D&D 5e sourcebooks
Brennan Lee Mulligan smiling and shaking his fists
"I'm not trying to escape s**t": Brennan Lee Mulligan on why D&D isn't escapism to him
Matt Mercer, Brennan Lee Mulligan, and art from the opening of Exandria Unlimited: Divergence
"He's right to think it's cool, because it is": D&D legends Matt Mercer and Brennan Lee Mulligan on Divergence, sharing worlds, and what they want next from Exandria Unlimited
Latest in News
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing female protagonist Naoe
Not even 1 day after release, Assassin's Creed Shadows' player count on Steam already has Valhalla beat – and now it's coming for Odyssey and Origins
Illustrations from Obojima D&amp;D supplement
This gorgeous Ghibli-style Dungeons & Dragons 5e campaign setting just dropped on D&D Beyond
ben starr dressed in harequinn makeup chomping down on a banana
"Balatro was a pain in the ass to market," but it started getting better once players started cracking open the demo so they could play forever
Jack Quaid and Jensen Ackles in The Boys
Soldier Boy-centred The Boys prequel adds two stars in mystery roles for the upcoming superhero show
Jack Black as Steve in A Minecraft Movie.
Jack Black almost played a talking pig instead of Steve in the Minecraft movie, until Mojang realized "very, very late" that the story "needed an expert and host"
Rachel Zegler in Disney&#039;s Snow White
Disney's live-action Snow White lands divisive Rotten Tomatoes score from first reviews, as critics call it everything from "deeply frustrating" to "enchanting"
More about tabletop gaming
Tales from The Loop illusrtations

Save up to 50% on the Tales from The Loop board game and TTRPG: dive into more strange stories wrought by The Electric State author
A woman wields magic while a dragon roars behind her, with stormclouds over a castle in the background

Everything we know about MTG Tarkir: Dragonstorm, from mechanics to story
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Tennoji Temple

All Tennoji temple lost pages in Assassin's Creed Shadows
See more latest
Most Popular
Sonic and Shadow clash in front of the moon in Sonic X Shadow Generations
Sonic gets an official lore timeline that goes "tens of thousands of years" into the past and 200 years into the future, and somehow canonizes a party game spin-off
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing female protagonist Naoe
Not even 1 day after release, Assassin's Creed Shadows' player count on Steam already has Valhalla beat – and now it's coming for Odyssey and Origins
Rachel Zegler in Disney&#039;s Snow White
Disney's live-action Snow White lands divisive Rotten Tomatoes score from first reviews, as critics call it everything from "deeply frustrating" to "enchanting"
ben starr dressed in harequinn makeup chomping down on a banana
"Balatro was a pain in the ass to market," but it started getting better once players started cracking open the demo so they could play forever
Ahead of his new Gundam series, Evangelion's director reveals he's currently writing scripts for five more anime projects
Jack Quaid and Jensen Ackles in The Boys
Soldier Boy-centred The Boys prequel adds two stars in mystery roles for the upcoming superhero show
Jack Black as Steve in A Minecraft Movie.
Jack Black almost played a talking pig instead of Steve in the Minecraft movie, until Mojang realized "very, very late" that the story "needed an expert and host"
Tales from The Loop illusrtations
Save up to 50% on the Tales from The Loop board game and TTRPG: dive into more strange stories wrought by The Electric State author
Yasuke looking over the water to a shrine during sunset in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Assassin's Creed Shadows draws attention of Japan's Prime Minister, who says "defacing a shrine is out of the question" in real life, but politicians acknowledge "freedom of expression must be respected" in the game
Batgirl movie
Unearthed Daredevil-like fight scene from DC's canceled Batgirl movie gives us a taste of what we could have had