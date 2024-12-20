This new indie D&D campaign setting brings Studio Ghibli and Zelda: Breath of the Wild aesthetics and worldbuilding to the tabletop RPG, and I'm already scheming hard as a DM

If games like Baldur's Gate 3 reignited your love for Dungeons & Dragons, you won't want to miss Obojima, a new indie campaign setting for the tabletop RPG featuring Legend of Zelda and Studio Ghibli vibes.

Obojima is a stunning 5E campaign setting for D&D boasting over 250 pages of whimsical goodness to explore, and unsurprisingly, it managed to raise over two million bucks via its Kickstarter . The setting, which 1985 Games creative director Jeremiah Crofton admitted in an interview last year is akin to that of "Ghibli and Zelda," isn't just visually breathtaking - it's packed to the brim full of content for players to enjoy, too.

There are entirely fresh mechanics for potion crafting, for one, which 1985 Games says are "reminiscent" of cooking in Breath of the Wild . With over 130 ingredients plus 180 craftable potions, it sounds as though it'll never get old - but there's more. There are eight subclasses new to D&D with Obojima, along with a diverse plethora of backgrounds, feats, races, spells, weapons, and more to discover while journeying.

Despite its cozy visuals, however, Obojima is no stranger to fast-paced action. With more than 60 new monsters to slay and various familiars with unique abilities to employ, it seems like the campaign setting never gets boring. I mean, you can play as a literal Origami Mage - what more could someone aspire to be on the battlefield? There's also a Sheep Dragon, and yes, the airborne beast is exactly what it sounds like it is.

If the enchanting tabletop experience sounds like it's up your alley as much as it is my own, you can snag a copy for $50 right now on BackerKit . There's plenty of merch to explore there as well, from spell and potion card decks to gorgeous sets of dice I personally can't wait to get my own hands on. For any fellow enjoyers of stickers and pins, there are a good few of those to snag via BackerKit, too - and snag I shall.

