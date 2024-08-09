I'm seriously tempted by this ridiculous board game bundle on Steam

Humble bundles are often aggressively good value, but this new Steam board game sale has me tempted.

In the 'Board Game Night' offer, you can pick up digital versions of everything from Dune: Imperium and Wingspan to Scythe for just $18 / £13.93 at Humble. Because you're getting 13 items here (nine digital board games and a couple of expansions), that's a value of $166 reduced to a tiny fraction of what it should be. Crucially, the proceeds go to a good cause - the World Wildlife Fund.

Seeing as the roundup includes what are arguably some of the best board games, it's an eye-catching deal. Just be aware, it'll end in a few days - the sale comes to a close on August 23.

Board Game Night bundle | $166 $18 at Humble

Save $148 - It's basically impossible to beat a Humble bundle in terms of value, because these individual games never get such a big discount alone or together. The deal includes digital versions of Root, Scythe, Dune: Imperium, Terraforming Mars, Sagrada, Everdell, and Munchkin.



Buy it if:

✅ You've always wanted to try the OG board games

✅ You don't have enough people to play the physical games



Don't buy it if:

❌ You aren't interested in in-depth strategies

As with most Humble roundups, there is a lot of bang for buck crammed into this bundle. Indeed, it includes some huge names in the tabletop world that would cost an awful lot if you were to buy them physically. As such, it's a great choice if you were on the fence about getting the real-world equivalents or just want to try them out.

Here's what you're getting:

Dune: Imperium Digital

Quilts and Cats of Calico

Terraforming Mars

Terraforming Mars: Prelude DLC

Terraforming Mars: Hellas & Elysium DLC

Everdell

Wingspan

Munchkin Digital

Root

Scythe: Digital Edition

Sagrada

30% off Munchkin: The Unnatural Axe

50% off Root: The Riverfolk Expansion

I've been covering board game deals for quite a while, and suffice to say, it's rare to see so many top-tier games struck down to such a low price. While only getting codes for the Riverfolk Expansion and Munchkin DLC is a bit disappointing, I really can't complain because you're saving such an absurd amount on everything else. Plus, once again, some of the proceeds are going to the World Wildlife Fund, so it's all for a good cause.

