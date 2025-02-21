Sandbox sci-fi adventure board game Wandering Galaxy just hit stores, and it's already cheaper than the Kickstarter price

Recently funded in a Kickstarter campaign, Plaid Hat Games has brought Wandering Galaxy to stores and it's already hit a decent discount. We've had this marked as one to watch for a while, so a little money off makes it sounds all the sweeter.

This is the follow-up to two critically acclaimed games: Forgotten Waters, and Freelancers, which saw players sailing the churning seas and delving the deepest dungeons. Now you can explore the furthest reaches of space for just $55.99 on Miniature Market instead of the usual $69.95.

For those over in the UK, you can grab Wandering Galaxy for £52.95 at Zatu Games, which is down from the recommended retail price of £69.99. That's almost a quarter off right at launch.

Wandering Galaxy | $69.95 $55.99 at Miniature Market

Save $13.96 - Considering this is a brand new game, a discount like this straight off the bat is a great way to gain some early kudos from would-be players. This price is actually cheaper than the Kickstarter price, which is rare to see.



Buy it if:

✅ You enjoyed the first two games

✅ You're in for a sandbox style sci-fi fantasy adventure



Don't buy it if:

❌ You prefer less freeform adventures



Price check:

💲Amazon | $69.95



UK price:

⭐ Amazon | £52.95

Should you buy Wandering Galaxy?

(Image credit: Plaid Hat Games)

This game has been on our radar since before launch, and for good reason. If the games that came before it are anything to go by, you're in for a treat with this new addition to the Crossroads Game collection.

In it you create a character and wander the galaxy... strangely enough. Upgrade your beat up old ship as you take on dangerous work and encounter all manner of characters on your travels. Not only are there 70 unique jobs and hundreds of events, the game comes along with a browser-based campaign app in which each event is fully voice-acted, and there's heaps of sound effects to get you and your space-faring party fully immersed. Its even downloadable so you can play offline.

Wandering Galaxy is a super sandboxy adventure in which you're encouraged to "Go Anywhere. Do Anything. Ruin Everything." So what are you waiting for?

