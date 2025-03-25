Roll up farming sim lovers, Stardew Valley: The Board Game is 25% off as we trundle into the spring sales

Wondering what kind of board game to pull out at the family Easter gathering? How about turning everyone onto Stardew Valley: The Board Game? Because this little gem of a farming game just got a sweet spring discount.

Makes a lot of sense to give Stardew Valley a discount for such an event, since it's a game all about working with the earth, sowing, harvesting, and living that fresh-air-fuelled farmer's life. Plus some of the best board games around are on sale right now, too.

Right now UK denizens can grab Stardew Valley: The Board Game for £48.49 at Zatu against the £64.99 RRP, though just to note we haven't actually ever seen the price go that high according to our preferred price tracking software. The retail cost generally tends to sit at around the £55 mark, at least on Amazon.

It has done since November 2023 when a lot of board games started to see massive price hikes. Since then Stardew Valley: The Board Game has only dropped as low as £51 once, around the end of January, however.

As for US folk, you can still get a deal on Stardew Valley: The Board Game at $66.72 at Amazon against its apparent 'typical price' of $78, though our price matching software reckons it's sat at $60 for most of 2025, only reaching $78+ a couple of times. We call this artificial inflation, and Amazon does it a lot to make their deals look better than they actually are.

Thankfully, we're onto them. That is not to say this isn't a deal of course, just maybe not as much as Amazon claims it to be.

Stardew Valley: The Board Game | £64.99 £48.49 at Zatu

Save £16.50 - The board game version of this classic video game has seen a nice price drop just in time for spring. Buy it if:

✅ You loved the video game

✅ You want to get the whole family in on the hype



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're not a fan of farming games



Price check:

💲Amazon | £50.87



US price:

⭐ Amazon | $66.72

Should you buy Stardew Valley: The Board Game?

This is a gloriously translated farming board game for 1-4 Players that stays true to the original video game's whole relaxed vibe. Usually, one person will take on the role as the Miner or the Fisherperson, since upgrading their tools will get them some bonuses. The most major difference to note between the board game and video game versions is how you tackle the mine. Working though just 12 mine levels, you roll dice to see what you get, with better tools allowing you to shift along the grid to gain different items.

It's a game of reaping what you sow, and that includes the affections for your favorite romanceable NPCs from the Stardew Valley video game. The board is constantly shifting, with forgeable items and trees that regrow, as well as an ever-changing array of fish to reel in.

There's a lot to love about Stardew Valley: The Board Game, and although it's not a one-to-one perfect translation of the video game it's certainly a lot more of a communal event than playing the video game together. Plus, you can get your grandma involved.

